This Frozen Fruit Salad Tastes Like a Summer Party in a Bowl

When it starts getting hot outside, it helps to cool off with a refreshing snack. If you're looking for something to tide you over on those balmy summer afternoons, look no further than this delicious mix of frozen mangoes, peaches, berries, and, if you're in the mood for partying, a splash or two of tequila. This recipe, dreamed up by chef Einat Admony, who runs Israeli-Spanish tapas restaurant Combina in N.Y.C., not only looks gorgeous, it's brimming with essential vitamins and nutrients (and, okay, yes, a little booze too). Read on for the full breakdown.

Frozen Fruit Salad with Mint and Tequila

Serves: 6

Active Time: 10 min.

Total Time: 1 hr., 10 min.

Ingredients:

16 oz frozen sliced peaches

10 oz frozen chopped mango

10 oz frozen strawberries

10 oz frozen blueberries

¼ cup agave syrup

3 large fresh mint sprigs, plus ⅓ cup chopped fresh mint for garnish

1 tbsp lemon zest, plus 2 tbsp fresh juice (about 1 lemon)

2 tbsp tequila (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine everything but the chopped mint in a large bowl. Toss to coat; cover with plastic wrap. Let stand for 1 hour at room temperature before serving.

2. Discard mint sprigs and sprinkle with chopped mint.

For more summer recipes, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.