This Frozen Fruit Salad Tastes Like a Summer Party in a Bowl

This delicious mix of frozen mangoes, peaches, and berries with a splash of tequila is the perfect snack to tide you over on a balmy summer afternoon. Not only does it look gorgeous—it's brimming with essential vitamins and nutrients (and, okay, yes, a little booze too). Get the recipe here. 

Jen Causey
InStyle Staff
May 21, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

When it starts getting hot outside, it helps to cool off with a refreshing snack. If you're looking for something to tide you over on those balmy summer afternoons, look no further than this delicious mix of frozen mangoes, peaches, berries, and, if you're in the mood for partying, a splash or two of tequila. This recipe, dreamed up by chef Einat Admony, who runs Israeli-Spanish tapas restaurant Combina in N.Y.C., not only looks gorgeous, it's brimming with essential vitamins and nutrients (and, okay, yes, a little booze too). Read on for the full breakdown.

Frozen Fruit Salad with Mint and Tequila

Serves: 6

Active Time: 10 min.

Total Time: 1 hr., 10 min.

Ingredients:

16 oz frozen sliced peaches

10 oz frozen chopped mango

10 oz frozen strawberries

10 oz frozen blueberries

¼ cup agave syrup

3 large fresh mint sprigs, plus ⅓ cup chopped fresh mint for garnish

1 tbsp lemon zest, plus 2 tbsp fresh juice (about 1 lemon)

2 tbsp tequila (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine everything but the chopped mint in a large bowl. Toss to coat; cover with plastic wrap. Let stand for 1 hour at room temperature before serving.

2. Discard mint sprigs and sprinkle with chopped mint.

RELATED: 5 Scrumptious Springtime Desserts to Try This Weekend

For more summer recipes, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!