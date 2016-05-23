Say Hello to Summer with this 3-Ingredient Cocktail

This drink will set the mood with its bubbles, citrus bite, and enticing rosy color. The secret ingredient? Cocchi Americano, a classic Italian bitter, lends herbal intrigue to the blend, which can be made in batches. Get the recipe here.

Jen Causey
InStyle Staff
May 23, 2016 @ 6:30 am

Ready for summer? So are we and this fizzy drink, straight from the pages of our new favorite aperitivo-centric book, Spritz ($12; amazon.com), by food journalists and self-proclaimed cocktail connoisseurs Talia Baiocchi, editor-in-chief at Punch, and Leslie Pariseau, Saveur editor, will set the mood with its bubbles, citrus bite, and enticing rosy color. The secret ingredient? Cocchi Americano, a classic Italian bitter, lends herbal intrigue to the blend, which can be made in batches. Read on for the full recipe.

Punch House Spritz

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

3 cups Lini 910 Lambrusco Rosato ($19; unionsquarewines.com)

1 ½ cups Cocchi Americano ($23; unionsquarewines.com)

¾ cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

Seltzer water

Grapefruit half wheels, for garnish

Directions:

1. Stir together Lambrusco, Cocchi Americano, and grapefruit juice in a large pitcher.

2. Divide mixture among six ice-filled glasses. Top each with 1 or 2 oz seltzer. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

RELATED: 3 Tips to Set the Scene for a Bright and Lively Outdoor Summer Party

For more summer recipes, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!