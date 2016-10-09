Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Gorgeous Raspberry Swirl Yogurt Pops

Who said the end of summer meant the end of frozen treats? Satisfying your sweet tooth can be refreshing all year long, especially when you’re feeling a bit nostalgic for warm summer days. Here to quell those cravings and seasonal transition anxiety are these raspberry swirl yogurt pops from Australian lifestyle guru Donna Hay, author of Life in Balance ($30; amazon.com).

In the book, Hay encourages food enthusiasts to embrace the recipes without restriction. ”I’m the happiest when life is balanced. It rings true in all areas–work and play, friends and family, and for me especially, food. Diets have never been my thing,” she says. “I do love the way food can make me feel.”

With that being said, let your guard down and let yourself indulge in some heavenly frozen sweetness. Read on for the full breakdown.

William Meppem

Raspberry Swirl Yogurt Pops

Makes 10

Ingredients

2 cups plain Greek-style (thick) yogurt

1/2 cup rice malt syrup ($11; amazon.com)

1 tsp vanilla bean paste ($10; jet.com)

2 cups frozen raspberries

1/4 cup rice malt syrup, extra

Directions

1. Place the yogurt, rice malt syrup and vanilla in a bowl and mix to combine.

2. Place 1/2 cup of the yogurt mixture, the raspberries and the extra rice malt syrup in a blender and blend until smooth.

3. Layer alternate spoonfuls of the yogurt and raspberry mixtures into 10 x 1⁄3-cup-capacity (80ml) popsicle molds.

4. Swirl gently using a butter knife, insert popsicle sticks and freeze for 4–5 hours or until firm.

5. Remove the pops from the molds to serve.

