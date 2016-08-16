Celebrate What's Left of Summer with This Sweet Raspberry Tart

Now that we’ve reached mid-August, the sun is setting on summer and, sadly, it will soon be time to pack up our beach bags and store our favorite summer table settings for the colder months. But instead of sulking our way to what will soon be shorter days, we’re squeezing every bit of summer out of the remaining days. That includes taking full advantage of all the sweet seasonal produce while we still can and we’re starting with this delectable raspberry cream tart.

Plucked from the pages of food blogger Samantha Seneviratne's new cookbook Gluten-Free for Good ($13; amazon.com), this sweet confection features a gluten-free almond crust, so everyone can enjoy a slice or two. And with Labor Day Weekend around the corner, it won't be long till the air is filled with fall scents (read: pumpkin spiced everything), so grab a bushel of berries while you can and read on for the full breakdown.

Stephen Kent Johnson

Raspberry Cream Tart with Pistachios

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients

For the crust

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the tart pan

1 1/4 cups raw almonds (feel free to substitute this for a scant 2 cups of almond flour)

1/2 cup shelled raw pistachios

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 large yolk

For the filling

4 large egg yolks

1/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp cornstarch

Pinch of kosher salt

1 1/4 cups whole milk

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 vanilla bean, split, seeds scraped out and reserved

2 tbsp unsalted butter

Toppings

1 1/2 cups fresh raspberries

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 cup chopped shelled raw pistachios

Directions

Prepare the crust

1. Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Butter a 9-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom or a standard 9-inch pie plate.

2. Combine the almonds, pistachios, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the nuts are finely ground. Add the melted butter and the egg yolk, and pulse until the nut mixture is evenly moist.

3. Tip the nut mixture out into the prepared tart pan and press it evenly over the bottom and sides. Set the pan on a baking sheet and bake until the crust is light brown and set, about 15 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack to cool completely.

Make the filling

4. Place a fine-mesh sieve over a large heatproof bowl, and set it aside. In another heatproof bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, and salt. In a medium saucepan, bring the milk, cream, and vanilla bean and seeds to a simmer over medium-low heat. Carefully ladle about 1/4 cup of the hot milk mixture into the yolk mixture, and whisk to combine. Repeat this process a few times until most of the milk mixture has been incorporated. Return the yolk mixture to the saucepan.

5. Heat the custard over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture begins to thicken, 3 to 4 minutes. Bring it to a very low boil and cook for another minute, stirring constantly. Remove the pan from the heat and strain the custard through the sieve into the clean bowl.

6. Add the butter to the hot custard, let it melt, and then stir it in. Pour the custard into the prepared crust. Chill the tart until the custard has set, 1 to 2 hours.

Finish the tart

7. Shortly before serving, toss the raspberries with sugar in a small bowl, and let them stand for 10 minutes. Top the tart with the raspberries and any accumulated juice, and sprinkle with the pistachios.