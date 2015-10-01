6 Ways to Enjoy Pumpkin Spice (Without Going to Starbucks)

It’s October and pumpkin season is in full swing: That means you’re probably looking into how you can optimize your pumpkin spice intake in the coming weeks. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and gathered together some delicious ways you can enjoy the pleasing blend of cinnamon, clove, allspice, nutmeg, and ginger, just like your favorite flavored latte from Starbucks. Scroll down to check out the options that will be sure to come out of our kitchens this season.