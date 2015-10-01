6 Ways to Enjoy Pumpkin Spice (Without Going to Starbucks)

It’s October and pumpkin season is in full swing: That means you’re probably looking into how you can optimize your pumpkin spice intake in the coming weeks. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and gathered together some delicious ways you can enjoy the pleasing blend of cinnamon, clove, allspice, nutmeg, and ginger, just like your favorite flavored latte from Starbucks. Scroll down to check out the options that will be sure to come out of our kitchens this season.
-
1. Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Maple Frosting
This easy, crowd-pleasing recipe from the Barefoot Contessa herself is about to become your new go-to dessert. Check out the recipe here, and don’t forget to share.
-
-
3. Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
Wow your family this weekend with these flavor-packed pancakes that will get the kids finishing their chores in no time. Click here for the recipe.
-
4. Salted Pumpkin caramels
These caramel bites are easier to make than they look. All you need is a candy thermometer to guide you to the right temperature, and a little bit of patience. Get the recipe, along with step-by-step photos, here.
-
5. Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oats
We dare you to find a breakfast dish easier to throw together than overnight oats, which just need to soak in the fridge. Carrie Underwood’s healthy version includes superfoods, too, like blueberries and chia seeds. Check out her recipe here.
-
6. Pumpkin Spice Shortbread Cookies
Bites of buttery shortbread cookie laced with flavorful spices? Yes, Please. Put your order in here.