6 Modern Passover Recipes Perfect for This Year's Seder

Passover preparations got you in a pickle? Don’t shvitz it! We rounded up six recipes (some traditional, others not-so-much) that will help you enjoy the holiday without spending all of your time toiling away in the kitchen.
1. Fresh Fig, Arugula, and Cheese Salad with Honey Lemon Dressing
Need something to nosh on while you wait for your brisket to reach the perfect tenderness? This colorful salad is as delicious as it is visually stunning. Get the recipe here.
2. PARSLEY MATZO BALLS
These traditional beauties skew on the tender and fluffy side, thanks to the glug of seltzer lightening up the batter. A little chopped parsley adds color and a hint of freshness. Get the recipe here.
3. Roasted Eggplant with Lemon, Anise, and Mint
You can thank chef Oren Toput Tagel, owner of the exotic desert eco-lodge and restaurant Eretz Arava in Zuquim, Israel, for dreaming up this flavorful eggplant dish, which calls for lemon, anise, and mint for a zesty touch. Get the recipe here.
4. Cauliflower “Tabouleh”
This hearty dish can be whipped together in minutes, and it's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser to serve alongside your main course. This creative take on the Middle Eastern classic swaps bulgur for cauliflower and adds berries for a sweet finish. Get the recipe here.
5. Red Wine and Honey Brisket
"There is no question that the brisket your bubbe made was the best ever, and you cannot compete with the layers of memories that flavor her version in your mind," cookbook author Leah Koenig writes of this dish, featured in her acclaimed culinary tome, Modern Jewish Cooking ($24; amazon.com). "This version slow-cooks the meat in a sweet and tangy mixture of honey and red wine until it sighs and falls apart at the touch of a fork." Get the recipe here.
6. Whole Roasted Carrots with Cracked Coriander and Dill Crème Fraîche
Want to really impress your guests this year? Try serving up this creamy, caramelized carrot dish by chef Nancy Silverton and Iron Chef star and restaurateur Mario Batali—one of the hit menu items at their jointly owned Italian restaurant Pizzeria Mozza in L.A. Get the recipe here.