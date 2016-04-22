6 Modern Passover Recipes Perfect for This Year's Seder

"There is no question that the brisket your bubbe made was the best ever, and you cannot compete with the layers of memories that flavor her version in your mind," cookbook author Leah Koenig writes of this dish, featured in her acclaimed culinary tome, Modern Jewish Cooking ($24; amazon.com). "This version slow-cooks the meat in a sweet and tangy mixture of honey and red wine until it sighs and falls apart at the touch of a fork." Get the recipe here.