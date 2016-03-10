Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Our Favorite Spring Cocktails
1. Days of Heaven
VIP attendees at Coachella can escape during the festivities, thanks to The Retreat, a three-day hospitality oasis located at the Mediterranean-style Korakia Pensione hotel in Palm Springs, Calif. Celebrities will be able to sip this exclusive vodka drink, appropriately named "Days of Heaven," courtesy of L.A. cocktail bar Tenants of the Trees. "I wanted to create something visually lovely, with just enough tea and spice from the bitters to allude to a complex earthiness," says Tenants of the Trees bar director Niki Kotantoulas. Get the full recipe here.
2. El Boricua
Taking a spring break staycation? Whip up an "El Boricua," a tropical cocktail from the luxurious W Retreat and Spa on Vieques Island, Puerto Rico. “My inspiration behind this very Puerto Rican drink was sparked by the indigenous ingredients that one needs to create it,” says mixologist Robert Navarro. Get the full recipe here.
3. The Americano
This easy-to-prep version of the classic Americano comes courtesy of author Jennifer McCartney’s new drink book, Cocktails for Drinkers ($15; amazon.com). Featuring 100 recipes that require three ingredients or less, it's the perfect resource for after-work cocktails. Get the full recipe here.
4. Classic Brazilian Caipirinha
Café Gratitude, a collection of beloved plant-based restaurants in California, is rolling out a full craft bar program at its new upscale location in Newport Beach. Their signature drink, the caipirinha, is made of all organic ingredients. "Organic cachaça, unlike many other spirits in the rum category, is made from the pressed juice of sugarcane," beverage director Jason Eisner says. Get the full recipe here.
5. Rum Java Root Beer Float
Continuing the trend of adding booze to our favorite childhood beverages, Rob Krueger, beverage director at popular Brooklyn, N.Y.C.-based restaurant and bar Extra Fancy, has taken the classic root beer float to the next level. “Since I was using ‘adult’ root beer, I wanted to find some grownup flavors to go along with it," says Krueger. Get the full recipe here.
6. The Saturn Tiki Cocktail
Ditch the classic Mai Tai for a Saturn, a drink originally created in 1967 by famous Californian bartender J. “Popo” Galsini, and reimagined by Chicago, Ill.-based tiki bar Three Dots and a Dash. “I love that its base is gin instead of the traditional rum,” says beverage director Diane Corocran. Get the full recipe here.
7. Valley of the Flowers Cocktail
“Valley of the Flowers,” a simple yet sophisticated three-ingredient cocktail from über-popular New York restaurant The Clocktower, is simple, yet tasty. “I feel that cocktails shouldn't stray too far from classics,which have very few ingredients,” explains beverage manager Nathan Rawlinson. “Valley of the Flowers is just vodka, shochu (a Japanese rice liquor), and a couple dashes of bitters." Get the full recipe here.
8. Passion Fruit Margarita
"I always call margaritas a more-ish drink, because once you have one, you always want another," says chef Alex Stupak of the Empellon restaurants in N.Y.C. Fresh juices elevate his version, and while he uses passion fruit, you can substitute it with any acidic fruit juice. Get the full recipe here.
9. Watermelon Mint Tonic
Food52's latest cookbook Genius Recipes ($35; food52.com), features a tasty drink that can either be non-alcoholic or kicked up a notch with a splash of gin. The Watermelon Mint Tonic was concocted by cookbook author and food blogger Louisa Shafia, and is a perfectly refreshing balance of sweet and sour. Get the full recipe here.
