VIP attendees at Coachella can escape during the festivities, thanks to The Retreat, a three-day hospitality oasis located at the Mediterranean-style Korakia Pensione hotel in Palm Springs, Calif. Celebrities will be able to sip this exclusive vodka drink, appropriately named "Days of Heaven," courtesy of L.A. cocktail bar Tenants of the Trees. "I wanted to create something visually lovely, with just enough tea and spice from the bitters to allude to a complex earthiness," says Tenants of the Trees bar director Niki Kotantoulas. Get the full recipe here.