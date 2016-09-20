A Surprisingly Healthy Dessert Recipe That's Almost Too Pretty Too Eat

Is it possible for a salad to double as dessert? If you attempt this recipe, the answer is yes—with minimal guilt, we might add. The superfood-packed fruit dish, made with grapes, red currants, raspberries, blackberries, and almond cream, is plucked from the pages of food photographer-turned-author Amber Locke's debut cookbook, Nourish ($17; amazon.com). It's brimming with antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber. Even the goji berry "sprinkles" are loaded with beauty-boosting beta-carotene.

What's more, it's the most Instagram-worthy presentation we've seen of late. (For the uninitiated, Locke is known for her geometrical spreads—her kaleidoscopic veggie prints recently earned her a feature on Jamie Oliver's YouTube channel Food Tube.) In a hurry? Locke says her recipe is equally delicious in liquid or popsicle form. Just throw the berries in a blender with coconut water for a quick morning smoothie or pop the mixture in the freezer for an icy treat. Read on for the full breakdown.

Snowberry Salad

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients

For the salad

1 small bunch of seedless grapes

2 1/2 red currants

2 cups raspberries

1 3/4 cups blackberries

2 tbsp goji berries ($7; jet.com)

For the raw almond cream

1 1/2 cups almonds

6 Medjool dates, pitted

1 tbsp organic virgin coconut oil

Seeds from 1 vanilla pod

Directions

1. It’s best to start this dish a day before you need it so the berries can freeze properly but, saying that, they’re also lovely served semi-frozen after a couple of hours in the freezer so choose whichever you fancy. You can also start to make the raw almond cream by soaking the nuts overnight in water, and soaking the dates separately in 2 cups water.

2. Wash and dry the fresh fruit well and pluck the grapes from the vine and red currants from the stems, leaving a few intact to decorate the top.

3. Open freeze the fruit by spreading it out on a parchment paper-lined tray or plates and placing in the freezer. This keeps the fruit separate and undamaged.

4. To make the raw almond cream, drain and rinse the soaked almonds then blend with the other ingredients (including the soaking water from the dates) until smooth and creamy. Add a little more water if the cream looks too thick.

5. Tip the frozen berries on to a platter or into a large bowl (being careful not to handle them too much to disturb their frosted coating), then drizzle over the almond cream and sprinkle with the goji berries.