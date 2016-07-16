Here Are 2 No-Bake Pie Recipes Because It's Just Too Dang Hot

If you're like me, you enjoy making pies as much as you love consuming them, and no dessert is as fitting to be consumed á la mode as a wedge of pie. But to create such a flavorful dessert these days, one must be willing to crank up the oven during the warmest time of the year, and that is just something we are not willing to do. Luckily, we found a couple noteworthy recipes that will allow you to get your dessert-making fix, without any actual baking involved. So go put on your favorite apron, roll up your sleeves, and let your oven know that it's going to have to sit this one out.
-
1. Gooey Chocolate Caramel Tart
For the chocolate obsessed, we bring you this decadent concoction that is layered with a chocolate wafer crust, smooth chocolate filling, and a generous drizzle of caramel. If you're a cacao purist, serve it with a generous scoop of rich chocolate ice cream, but one can never go wrong with vanilla, especially if it's flecked with fresh vanilla beans.
You can find the full recipe from our friends at Real Simple here.
-
2. Passion Fruit Ice Cream with Ginger Crust
For those with a sophisticated palette, we bring you this frozen gem from recipe developer Grace Parisi. This flavor bomb is loaded with gingersnap cookies, dried pineapples, candied ginger (and that's just in the crust!) coconut, and pistachio, all of which embrace a vanilla ice cream filling. Find the fail-proof recipe from Food & Wine here.