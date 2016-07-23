3 No-Bake Granola Bar Recipes for a Stress-Free Morning

When it comes to weekday breakfast requirements two words come to mind: quick and convenient. We know the importance of getting something in our tummies before noon, but when we’re rushing around trying to get ready and off to work, sometimes taking a few extra minutes to choose our shoes takes precedent over whipping up eggs.

Tired of tossing back a protein shake to avoid starving until lunch, we considered other on-the-go options. Protein and snack bars are great, but many contain added sugars and other unidentifiable ingredients, putting them on par with candy bars. Still, their convenience simply cannot be denied, so we sought out the expert and nutritionally sound advice of dietitian Cassie Bjork of DietitianCassie.com, founder and CEO of Healthy Simple Life. She created three delectable no-bake bar recipes made entirely of whole, recognizable ingredients that you can whip up on Sunday night for a week full of easy healthy breakfasts (or snacks or desserts). You can store all three in air-tight containers at room temperature for up to one week, through refrigeration will help them last longer, up to two weeks.

Keep reading for the recipes sure to change your on-the-go eating habits for the much, much better.

No-Bake Homemade Fruit Bars

Yields 6 bars

Ingredients

12-14 pitted dates

1 cup walnuts

1 cup dried apples

1 tsp cinnamon

Directions

1. Put all ingredients in a food processor and pulse continuously for 3 minutes.

2. Place mixture on a 9x5 pan lined with wax paper and set in freezer for 1 hour.

3. Remove from freezer and cut into 6 squares.

Modification

You can also roll these into 1 inch balls instead of squares. Experiment with different dried fruits and spices.

No-Bake Almond Delights

Yields 8 bars

Ingredients

1/3 cup protein powder (Cassie recommends Pure Primal Protein, $80; rfvitamins.com.)

1/2 cup almond butter

1/3 cup coconut flour

5 dates

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup coconut milk (or almond milk)

A pinch of sea salt

Optional: 2-3 tbsp dark chocolate chips for melting

Directions

1. Line a 9x5 in loaf pan with wax paper.

2. Use your food processor and combine all ingredients except coconut milk.

3. Pulse until the mixture forms a rough (like sand) texture and the dates are chopped well.

4. While the food processor is on, slowly stream in the coconut milk until a dough forms.

5. Firmly press the dough into your loaf pan.

6. Optional: melt your chocolate and drizzle over top.

7. Put the pan in the freezer until firm and then cut your bars

No-Bake Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Bars

Yields 6 bars

Ingredients

3/4 cup freeze-dried strawberries

3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup protein powder

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

Directions

1. Place the strawberries in a food processor and grind until fine.

2. Add shredded coconut, protein powder, and vanilla and mix until coarse.

3. Add the almond milk, and process the mixture until it begins to come together.

4. Cover and refrigerate 1-2 hours.

5. Once firm, press into an 8x8 dish lined with parchment paper.

6. Melt the chocolate by microwaving it for 1 minute and spread over the bars.

8. Cover and let cool in the fridge.

9. Once cool, slice into bars.