4 Mouthwatering Tomato Recipes for Your End-of-Summer Party

In New Orleans, rising chef and recent James Beard Award winner Alon Shaya works both sides of the Mediterranean, serving classic Italian food at Domenica and Pizza Domenica, and modern Israeli cuisine at Shaya. His stuffed tomatoes are “like a beautiful salad but done in an even more impressive way,” he says. Make the couscous mixture a day ahead, but scoop out tomatoes at the last moment, saving the insides in a freezer bag to make pasta sauce or chilled tomato soup.

Serves: 4

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Couscous

1 cup Israeli couscous

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

Vegetables

½ cup baby green peas

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 cups chanterelle mushrooms (about 4 oz)

4 large ripe heirloom tomatoes

½ tsp kosher salt

Tzatziki

½ cup plain yogurt (non Greek)

½ cup finely diced cucumber

¼ cup finely chopped dill, plus more for garnish

1 tbsp finely chopped mint

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

¼ tsp ground dill seed

1 tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

For the couscous:

In a small saucepan, bring 4 cups water to a boil over high heat. Stir in couscous and salt. Reduce heat to moderate; cook until just tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water; drain well. Transfer couscous to a medium bowl; stir in olive oil and let cool.

For the vegetables:

1. In a small saucepan, bring ½ cup water to a boil over high heat. Add peas, cover, and reduce heat to low. Cook until tender and bright, about 4 minutes. Drain peas and add to couscous.

2. In a medium skillet, heat vegetable oil. Add mushrooms; cook over moderately high heat until golden brown and softened, about 8 minutes.

3. Cut the top ½ inch off the tomatoes; scoop out centers. Season insides with salt; set aside.

For the tzatziki:

In a large bowl, combine yogurt, cucumber, dill, mint, lemon juice, olive oil, and dill seed. Add salt and pepper; stir to combine.

To assemble:

1. Fold couscous, peas, and mushrooms into tzatziki.

2. Spoon couscous tzatziki into each tomato. Garnish with dill and serve.