How to Make Mario Batali's 5-Ingredient Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

Summer may be slowly coming to an end, but there’s still plenty of time to fire up the grill for one last hurrah. Need a dose of culinary inspiration? We tapped N.Y.C. superchef Mario Batali to create a delectable menu of Roman dishes for our September issue, because what's more delicious than an Italian feast? These yummy stems of roasted asparagus wrapped in salty prosciutto may be the perfect app to kick off your meal, not least because the recipe only requires five ingredients. Read on for the full breakdown, and for more Roman holiday-like meal ideas, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Aug. 12.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Grilled Asparagus

Makes 6 servings

Active Time 20 minutes

Total Time 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 lb medium-thick fresh asparagus spears

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 lb prosciutto, thinly sliced

Black pepper

RELATED: The Creamiest Cacio e Pepe Ever, Approved by Mario Batali

Directions

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (about 450˚F)

2. Snap off woody ends of asparagus spears. Using a vegetable peeler, trim the bottom two inches of each spear. Brush with oil and sprinkle with salt.

3. Grill asparagus, uncovered, turning to brown on all sides, 3-4 minutes. Cool and wrap bunches of 4 to 6 spears in each prosciutto slice. Arrange bundles on a platter, sprinkle with black pepper, and serve.

RELATED: Mario Batali and Anthony Bourdain Want You to Eat for a Good Cause

For more fall recipes, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, August 12.