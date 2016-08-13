You'll Want to Sip This Peach Spritz Cocktail Until Summer Is Over

There's no need to wander Rome's cobbled streets to find an authentic Italian aperitivo. For our September issue, superstar chef Mario Batali shared his go-to recipe for peach spritz, with a dash of amaro liqueur and Frascati, a crisp and light white wine produced in Rome's countryside.

According to Batali, the beverage is best when served with fresh peach slices, though we think that serving it in a marble-base glass ($110; at Lee Broom, 844-811-5815), an homage to the Eternal City's iconic statues, is what will really wow your dinner guests. Read on for the full breakdown. Saluti!

Peach Spritz

Serves: 1

Ingredients

3 peach slices

1 tbsp Amaro Lucano liqueur ($27; astorwines.com)

4 ice cubes

1 oz sweet white vermouth

4 oz Frascati wine

1 tsp fresh orange juice

Directions

1. Combine peach slices and Amaro Lucano in a bowl; let stand 1 minute.

2. Place ice cubes in a large wineglass; pour in vermouth, and swirl to distribute. Add Frascati, peach slices soaked in amaro, and orange juice.

For more fall recipes, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download.