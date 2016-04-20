Make the Sweetest Lemonade Ever in One Simple Step

Summer is just around the corner, and we’re reeling with anticipation. So much so that we couldn’t resist sharing this delicious recipe for honey-basil lemonade—the quintessential warm-weather drink—courtesy of chef Helene Henderson, owner of celebrity favorite Malibu Farm in Malibu, Calif., and featured in the pages of her just-released culinary tome, Malibu Farm Cookbook ($26; amazon.com). It’s perfect accompanied by her southern California-inspired dishes, like miso-marinated black cod or seaweed sugar snap peas—but tastes just as good on its own, too. Read on for the full how-to.
Honey-Basil Lemonade
Makes 2 quarts
Ingredients
1 cup honey
1 cup lemon juice
1 handful lemon basil, leaves only
6 cups water
Directions
1. In a blender, combine all ingredients and process until the honey is emulsified in the juice. You can strain out the basil leaves before serving or leave them in.