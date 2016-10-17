5 Delicious Ways to Celebrate National Pasta Day

In case you already live everyday like it's National Pasta Day, take note that today, Oct. 17, marks the official celebration. We're not totally sure how legit these foodie holidays are, but we'll roll with whatever gives us license to indulge in our carb-obsession, especially if it involves a dish pulled from Audrey Hepburn's own personal recipe archives (see slide five).
So grab a fork, put on your big girl pants, and get ready to treat yourself to one, or two, or all of the epic dishes below, including a creamy baked ziti and an elevated classic, spaghetti and meatballs.
1. Baked Ziti Arrabbiata
This guaranteed crowd-pleasure is perhaps the definition of comfort food. Perfect for the novice cook, this recipes comes from former Food & Wine Editor-in-chief Dana Cowin's culinary tome Mastering My Mistakes in the Kitchen ($27; amazon.com). It even includes a foolproof tip for making the béchamel sauce from celebrity chef Mario Batali. Get the recipe here.
2. Spaghetti with Clams, Arugula, and Basil
Chef Scott Conant, of the much-lauded Scarpetta restaurants (in N.Y.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Las Vegas, or Toronto), knows his way around a pot of pasta. Plucked from the pages of The Scarpetta Cookbook ($25; amazon.com), Conant shares a delightful dish, replete with fresh herbs and salty clams. Get the recipe here.
3. Tagliatelle with Eggplants and Meatballs
This outrageously yummy riff on spaghetti and meatballs is one of restaurateur-cum-celebrity chef Lidia Bastianich's go-to recipes. "The earthy flavor of eggplant, mixed with the acidity and sweetness of the tomatoes, makes for harmony in a pot," she says. Get the recipe here.
4. Spaghetti with Walnut-Onion Jam, Savory, and Anchovy
From the beautiful mind of Justin Smillie, renowned chef behind popular N.Y.C. eatery Upland, comes a flavor-packed spaghetti with walnut-onion jam, savory (an aromatic plant in the mint family), and anchovy. Feast your eyes on his genius, then dig in! Get the recipe here.
5. Spaghetti al Pomodoro
Considering Audrey Hepburn's slim figure, it's hard to believe that she ate pasta on a regular basis. In Audrey at Home: Memories of My Mother's Kitchen ($21; amazon.com), her son Luca Dotti recalls, "When she returned from a trip, a plate of spaghetti al pomodoro was always waiting for her." Get the recipe for Hepburn's favorite dish here.