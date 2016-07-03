Lauren Conrad Shares Her Ultimate Fourth of July Pie Recipe

As evidenced by her new party-planning book, Celebrate, Lauren Conrad knows a thing or two about entertaining. And while many stars took to Instagram this weekend to show off their extravagant Fourth of July celebrations—inflatable pool toys and all—the reality TV alum and budding lifestyle guru proved that her baking game is untouchable by uploading a pic of an epic star-spangled berry pie.

Using the recipe featured in her book, Conrad added a festive twist by swapping the classic lattice crust for a stars and stripes motif, fashioning strips of dough and cutout stars to resemble a mini American flag brimming with fruity goodness. "I love making pies to serve at big parties because they can be made frozen ahead of time," she wrote in the caption. Patriotic and practical! Read on for the full how-to.

Let the 4th of July prep begin! 🇺🇸 I love making pies to serve at big parties because they can be made and frozen ahead of time! (I used the berry pie recipe from my book CELEBRATE for this one) #LCcelebrate A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jun 25, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

Berry Pie

Makes: One 9-inch pie

Ingredients:

For the crust

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

8 tbsp (1 stick) chilled unsalted butter, cubed

⅓ cup ice water

For the filling

1 cup sugar

3 tbsp cornstarch

3 cups blackberries

4 cups raspberries

2 tbsp unsalted butter, diced

1 large egg

1 tbsp water

Directions:

1. To make the crust, in a food processor, combine the flour, salt, and sugar. With the motor running, slowly add the butter, piece by piece. Pulse until the flour and butter form pea-size pieces.

2. Slowly add the ice water until the dough begins to collapse onto itself.

3. Turn the dough out and form it into two disks in plastic wrap and refrigerate them for 1 hour.

4. Preheat the oven to 400˚F.

5. Unwrap one disk of chilled dough and roll it out into a circle. Gently transfer the dough to a 9-inch pie dish, leaving a little extra overhanging the edges.

6. To make the filling, in a large bowl, mix the sugar and cornstarch. Toss the berries in the mixture to coat.

7. Pour the berry mixture into the pie dish and dot the top with the diced butter.

8. Unwrap the second disk of dough and roll it out to the same thickness as the first. Cut the dough into long strips about 1-inch wide. Weave the strips of dough together over the filling to create a lattice top for the pie. Secure the ends of the strips to the edges of the pie and trim off any excess dough around the pie dish.

9. Beat the egg with the water to make an egg wash and brush it over the dough. Cover the pie with aluminum foil to avoid burning.

10. Bake for 45 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling has been bubbling for more than 5 minutes. Let cool before serving.

For more summer entertaining tips, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.