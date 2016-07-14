Karlie Kloss Shares the Easiest Gluten-Free Pancake Recipe Ever

Ever wonder how Karlie Kloss kicks off her day? Believe it or not, it's with a heaping stack of pancakes. In a new vlog on her YouTube channel, the supermodel-slash-baking guru, who has a line of gluten-free cookies with cult-favorite N.Y.C. bakery Momofuku Milk Bar, revealed that she adores the sweet dish, and even shared her go-to recipe (sans gluten, of course). "These are super easy to make, nutrient rich, delicious pancakes," she says.

From the comfort of her own kitchen, Kloss breaks down the recipe and adds a few personal touches, like cinnamon and bananas. "Cinnamon and bananas are a match made in heaven," she gushes. She's also a big proponent of syrup: "the final touch that all pancakes need, even if they're healthy." We took the liberty to write out the step-by-step directions so you can recreate the flapjacks at home. Read on for the full breakdown.

Karlie Kloss's Three-Ingredient Pancakes

Makes 1 serving (4-6 small pancakes)

Ingredients

1 egg

1 banana

1 handful of gluten-free oats

Optional add-ins

Vanilla

Cinnamon

Your choice of fruit

Directions

1. Mash a banana in a small bowl.

2. Combine egg, oats, and additional add-ins (except fruit) into batter, and whisk.

3. Over medium heat, coat a pancake griddle with oil (Kloss recommends using coconut oil). When hot, scoop small amounts of batter onto the griddle. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side, adding fruit to the pancakes before flipping. "If you make them small, they're easier to flip and they cook faster," says Kloss.

4. Serve them hot and top with your favorite fixings.