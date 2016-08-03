The 5-Ingredient Juice Recipe Julianne Hough Can't Get Enough Of

A grueling work schedule is nothing if not exhausting, so it's important to fuel up and stay hydrated—just ask Julianne Hough. The Dancing with the Stars veteran, who recently journeyed through Africa with Brit adventurer Bear Grylls, took to her website to share the recipe for her go-to healthy juice drink.

The so-called "Apple Ginger Delight," courtesy of her fiancé, NHL player Brooks Laich, is brimming with essential vitamins and only requires five ingredients: green apple, carrots, celery sticks, lemon, and ginger. "It gives us an organic energy boost!" Laich writes. If it works for them...

Read on for the full recipe.

Ania Tuzel/Getty

Apple Ginger Delight

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 green apple

3 carrots

2 celery sticks

1 lemon

1/2 inch ginger

Directions

Juice in any order. Give it a quick stir and drink it up!