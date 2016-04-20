Simplify Your Passover Seder with This Two-Step Fig and Feta Salad

Need something to nosh on while you wait for your brisket to reach the perfect tenderness? This colorful salad, created by chef Jalil Jalil of Majda, an Anthony Bourdain-approved Mediterranean restaurant nestled in the countryside between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and plucked from the pages of travel photographer Steven Rothfeld’s new cookbook, Israel Eats ($32; amazon.com), is as delicious as it is visually stunning. Plus, the clever addition of sweet figs and honey delivers the perfect amount of sweetness with each bite. Read on for the full recipe.

Fresh Fig, Arugula, and Cheese Salad with Honey Lemon Dressing

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup honey

1/2 fresh lemon juice

8 fresh figs, sliced

8 fresh figs, hand-torn into four pieces

6 oz arugula

1/2 lb feta cheese, crumbled

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Directions

1. Place the honey and lemon juice in a small heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and let the dressing cool to room temperature.

2. Arrange 2 sliced figs and 2 quartered figs on each of 4 salad plates. Divide arugula among the plates and scatter over figs. Divide cheese among plates spoon dressing over salad to taste; you may have some left over. Drizzle 1 tbsp oil over each plate. Season with sea salt and serve.