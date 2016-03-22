Skip Your Sad Desk Salad and Make This Satisfying Spinach Soup Instead

Say goodbye to winter comfort food. With swimsuit season fast approaching, it’s time to sacrifice hearty indulgences for dishes that leave you feeling refreshed and energized. This vibrant spinach soup with a hint of rich coconut milk, the brainchild of sisters Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley of the popular food blog Hemsley + Hemsley, has just the right blend of deep flavors and exquisite greens. “Our Filipina mother raised us on traditional Asian ingredients like lime, ginger, and coconut,” says Melissa. “This vitamin-filled recipe has a touch of those elements too.” Read on for the full breakdown.

Supercharged Spinach Soup

Serves 4

Total Time 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 tsp coconut oil

1 1-inch piece fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 tsp lemon zest, plus 1 ½ tbsp juice, divided

4 scallions, roughly chopped

2 tsp ground turmeric

1 13.66 fl. oz. can full-fat coconut milk

2/3 cup chicken broth or water

1 14.1 oz. can cannellini beans

1 lb fresh spinach

2 tsp tamari

​1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Pinch chili powder or cayenne pepper (optional)

2 watermelon radishes, thinly sliced, for garnish

Directions

1. Gently melt the coconut oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Stir in ginger, garlic, lemon zest, scallions, and turmeric; cook for 2 minutes.

2. Stir in coconut milk and broth; bring to a simmer. Add beans and spinach; cook with the lid on for 4 minutes, stirring once halfway through.

3. Stir in lemon juice, tamari, salt, pepper, and, if desired, chili powder.

4. Blend everything using a handheld stick blender (or in batches in a food processor) until smooth. Taste for seasoning just before serving; pour into four bowls.

5. Cut out floral shapes on radish slices with mini vegetable cutters (Kotobuki, $8/set of 6; amazon.com), and use them to garnish each soup.

For more springtime recipes, pick up the April issue of InStyle, available on newsstand and for digital download now.