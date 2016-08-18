This Healthy Fudgesicle Will Be Your New Favorite Summer Dessert

Ah, the fudgesicle. The nostalgic chocolate-flavored dessert never fails to satisfy, but sometimes, in the midst of bikini season, that's not necessarily a good thing. However, thanks to this healthy recipe by wellness blogger Elaine Gordon of Eating by Elaine, indulging and maintaining your figure don't have to be mutually exclusive.

"​These delicious fudgy pops make me feel like a kid again," she tells InStyle. "They're decadent and creamy, but also dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan, making them a major crowd-pleaser for all diets." Bonus: The pops only require six ingredients, three of which you likely have in your pantry. Read on for the full breakdown.

Creamy Chocolate Fudgesicles

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and chopped

½ cup cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk

½ cup maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla bean powder or 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Directions

1. In a blender, puree all ingredients until smooth. You may have to scrape down the sides or tap the bottom of the blender to get out any air bubbles. Try to avoid adding more liquid if you can as this will water down the recipe. But if you must you can add a couple splashes of non-dairy milk to get the blender going.

2. Spoon the mixture into your popsicle molds to freeze. This recipe makes 10 pops. Tap the molds on the countertop a handful of times once they are full, to try to get rid of all the air bubbles. Insert ice-pop sticks. Freeze until pops are solid and totally frozen (4-6 hours or preferably overnight). Pops will stay good for up to 2 weeks in your freezer.

3. Just before serving, briefly run molds under hot water to release pops.