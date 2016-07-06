Gwyneth Paltrow Can't Get Over This Polenta Dish—and We've Got the Recipe

For those who assume that actresses only eat salad, take a minute to scroll through Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram feed. Between tapas in Spain to dim sum in Hong Kong, the Goop queen's well-documented #eeeeeats are more than a testament to her whirlwind travels—they stand to reason that the lifestyle guru-turned-New York Times bestselling author is a bona fide foodie. (She even went on a food tour around Spain with friend and superstar chef Mario Batali for PBS's Spain... On the Road Again in 2008.)

Her latest indulgence is this delicious Jerusalem-style polenta topped with mushroom ragout and Parmesan from The Palomar, an Israeli-inspired London eatery, which Paltrow extolled on social media, declaring the meal "#perfect." The Middle Eastern twist on the traditional Italian staple, featured in the restaurant's upcoming cookbook (now available for pre-order ahead of its 2017 release, $24; amazon.com), infuses the creamy grain with asparagus and lemon. Best of all, the recipe only takes a half-hour to make, start to finish.

Check out the full how-to below.

Helen Cathcart

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Pays $4.9 Million for Santa Barbara "Fixer Upper"—See Inside

Polenta Jerusalem Style

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the Polenta

1/2 cup plus 1/2 tbsp polenta flour

1 1/4 cup whole milk

1 1/4 cup half and half

1 1/2 tbsp unsalted butter

Small handful of grated Parmesan

Salt to taste

RELATED: How to Make Gwyneth Paltrow's Delicious Gluten-Free Singapore Rice Noodles

For the Mushroom Ragout

4 cups button mushrooms

3 1/3 cups chestnut mushrooms

1 3/4 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Asparagus

4 asparagus, peeled and trimmed, cut into thirds

A squeeze of lemon

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

For Garnish

A generous handful of shaved parmesan

Drizzle of good quality truffle oil

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows You How to Plan a Relaxed, Elegant Brunch for Mother's Day

Directions

1. Prepare everything before you start cooking. Start with a small pot of water with some salt in it for blanching the asparagus, a heavy shallow pan on a medium heat for the ragout, and try to use a large pot for the polenta as it is easier to mix.

2. Add the butter to the ragout pan, followed by the mushrooms and stir from time to time. In the big pot add the milk and cream, bring to a simmer, and then add the polenta slowly, keep whisking, it can't be left for a second! Once all of the polenta is added, continue to cook on a low heat until it thickens, which should take about 15-20 minutes. Once thickened, add the butter and parmesan and remove from the heat. By now, your mushroom ragout should be dark in color with almost no liquid. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. By now your blanching water should be ready, so quickly blanch the asparagus for 30-45 seconds. Take out and drizzle with the olive oil and lemon, and season with salt and pepper.

4. Divide the polenta into 4 jars, add the ragout, top with asparagus, and finish with the shaved parmesan. Close the jar for 30 seconds, then serve.