This Is the Only Kale Salad Recipe You Need This Summer

Sick of basic salads? In this easy-to-make recipe, "every individual ingredient shines," says Australian chef-cum-surfer Guy Turland, who proves that healthy dishes can be flavorful and fun at Bondi Harvest, his popular café near Sydney's famed beach. "The fennel is sweet and crunchy, the kale gives hints of bitterness, and the creamy chickpeas balance out the sweetness from the dates." Toss in the dressing at the last moment, or, if your kale is less than tender, add it an hour ahead of time (without the fennel and dates), allowing the citrus to mellow any tough leaves. Read on for the full recipe.

Kale, Chickpea, Fennel, and Date Salad

Serves 4

Active Time 15 minutes

Total Time 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 oranges

3 kale leaves, coarsely chopped

1 cup cooked chickpeas or rinsed and drained canned chickpeas

1 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves

1 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced

7 tbsp olive oil

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

6 dates, quartered lengthwise

1/4 cup walnut halves (optional)

Directions

1. Peel and trim ends of two oranges. Using a paring knife, cut along membrane on both sides of each segment. Free segments and place in a medium bowl, removing and discarding seeds. Squeeze juice from third orange into a measuring cup to equal 1/4 cup. Set aside.

2. Toss together kale, chickpeas, mint, parsley, fennel, and orange segments in a large bowl.

3. Drizzle kale mixture with the olive oil and orange juice, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with dates and walnuts.

