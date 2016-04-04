A Cocktail Recipe to Make City Dwellers Feel Like They're in a Garden Retreat 

Though grammatically flawed, Frank Sinatra sang it best: “My kind of town, Chicago is.” How could it not be, when we have the mighty metropolis to thank for giving us Kanye West, the comedic dream team that is Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and FLOTUS Michelle Obama. We could go on, but we’d rather hand it over to Julia Momose, head bartender at the popular Chicago eatery GreenRiver, who whipped up a potable homage to the birthplace of the world’s first skyscraper, the great 20th-century novelist Ernest Hemingway, and the man behind the iconic mouse ears, Walt Disney (okay, now we’re done).

“The Lincoln Park is an escapist's cocktail,” explains Momose, who oversees all of the restaurant's signature Chi-town related cocktails. “In Chicago, before the ice melts and the sun feels warm again, we are all in need of a moment to feel like we are somewhere warm and tropical," she says. "While the ingredients are not from Chicago, the area for which the cocktail is named is like a garden retreat within the city.” Cheers to that. Read on for the full breakdown of the recipe.

Lincoln Park

Serves 1

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Glenlivet 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch ($28 for 750 ml; klwines.com)

1 jasmine Earl Grey tea bag

1 oz. Coco Lopez ($3 for 15 oz.; barproducts.com)

3/4 oz. pineapple juice

3/4 oz. lemon juice

3/4 oz. Cappelletti bitters ($20; klwines.com)

Directions

To Make the Jasmine-Infused Glenlivet Scotch

Soak the tea bag in the scotch at room temperature. For reference, measure 1 bag of tea to 1 cup of scotch, or soak 3 to 4 tea bags in the entire bottle of Glenlivet for 45 minutes.

To Make the Cocktail

Whip, shake, and pour into an ale glass over pebble ice. (Ed note: Get a pebble ice how-to from our friends at Food & Wine.) Garnish with a manicured lime peel and a mint sprig.