Why You Need This Healthy Green Smoothie in Your Life ASAP

Break out your blenders, ladies and gentlemen. It's officially juicing season. And those who drink their breakfast on the regular know that, for the most part, the greener your concoction is, the better. With that in mind, we tapped GreenBlender, a smoothie delivery subscription service that sends recipes and ingredients to your door, for their go-to smoothie. This collard green-based creation features ginger and mint—great for easing digestion—and hemp, which packs essential amino acids and fiber that'll keep you full for hours. "I love the start of spring because it's when I replant my herb garden," says co-founder Jenna Tanenbaum. Whether you're plucking soil or just hitting up the produce section at Whole Foods, get a taste of the season with the recipe below.

Spring Thaw

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz collard greens

5 oz cantaloupe

4 oz grapes

3 sprigs mint

1 lime, juiced

1/2-inch ginger

1 tbsp hemp protein powder ($9; thrivemarket.com)

1 cup coconut powder ($13; lollicupstore.com)

1 cup ice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.