A Yummy Gluten-Free Dessert Recipe, No Oven Required

Sure, baking can be a bit intimidating, but not every recipe requires an oven. Take for example this vibrant purple dessert, dreamed up by pastry chef Henrietta Inman and featured in her new cookbook Clean Cakes ($18; amazon.com), which takes gluten-free baking to new heights—and new temperatures, too. Because when it gets sweltering outside, you’ll be glad you made room in the fridge for a deliciously satisfying chilled treat. What’s more, you can enjoy it guilt-free—the whipped coconut cream filling doesn’t call for dairy or processed sugars. Read on for the full recipe.

Blueberry Lemon Mousse Cake with Scented Geranium Flowers

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients:

For the filling:

14 fl oz of coconut milk

1 ⅛ cups of cashew nuts

2 ¼ cups of blueberries

Finely grated zest of 2 lemons

⅓ cup plus 1 tbsp lemon juice

⅓ cup raw clear honey

¼ tsp Himalayan pink salt ($8/1 lb; jet.com)

⅓ cup coconut oil

For the vanilla base:

⅔ cup pitted Medjool dates

¼ tsp Himalayan pink salt

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped out

¾ cup plus 2 tbsp shredded coconut ($5/12 oz; bobsredmill.com)

¼ cup hemp seeds ($8/8 oz; jet.com)

2 generous tbsp coconut oil

For decoration:

1 cup of blueberries

Scented geranium flowers or other edible flowers ($5; colonialcreekfarm.com)

Directions:

1. The night before making this, place the can of coconut milk in the fridge. Line the base and sides of a 9-inch springform or loose-bottomed cake tin with baking parchment.

2. Soak the cashew nuts in 1 ¼ cups of filtered water with ½ tsp of Himalayan pink salt for 3-4 hours.

4. To make the base, in a food processor chop up the dates with the salt and vanilla seed to form a ball-like paste. Add the coconut and hemp seeds and blitz to combine. Melt the coconut oil, add to the mix and process until everything is combined. Turn out into the prepared tin and press down to form an even base. Refrigerate.

5. In a blender, process 1 cup of the blueberries, the lemon zest and juice, honey, and salt to form a purple juice. Drain and rinse the cashew nuts thoroughly, then add them to the blueberry juice and process until smooth.

Open the can of coconut milk and remove the cream on the top, which will have set overnight. You need 1 cup, so use some of the thinner milk from the bottom of the can if necessary. Whip up the coconut cream in a freestanding mixer or using an electric whisk, until smooth and thick.

6. Melt the coconut oil and blend it into the blueberry juice and then add everything in the blender to the whipped coconut cream. Lightly whisk everything once more until just combined. If you overmix, the cake won’t be as light as it should be. Fold in the remaining 1 ¼ cups of blueberries then pour the mix over the prepared base. Refrigerate for about 2 hours until firm.

7. When set, de-mold. Decorate with blueberries and scented geranium flowers. Serve immediately. Keeps well in the fridge for up to five days.