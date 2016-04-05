How to Make a Vegan “Buddha Bowl” in 5 Easy Steps

From chia seed pudding to the current poké craze, it seems everything these days tastes better when eaten out of a bowl. The latest culinary trend that’s embracing the deep, round dish? The so-called Buddha Bowl. For the uninitiated, it’s a meal (often vegetarian or vegan) that typically contains 15 percent lean protein, 25 percent whole grains, 35 percent vegetables, 10 percent sauce, and 30 percent extras, like nuts, seeds, or sprouts. (It’s called a “Buddha Bowl” because it’s brimming with so much food, it looks like a Buddha’s round belly.) This Sriracha roasted wild rice version, plucked from food blogger Amie Valpone’s newest cookbook, Eating Clean ($13; amazon.com) is not only easy to eat (goodbye, desk mess!)—it’ll keep you full all day long. Read on for the recipe.

Humble Sriracha Roasted Wild Rice Buddha Bowl

Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients

1 cup well-shaken light culinary coconut milk

1⁄2 cup wild rice 1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt, divided, plus more to taste

1 small head broccoli, cut into 1⁄2-inch florets

3 small purple potatoes, peeled and cut into 1⁄2-inch chunks

2 medium parsnips, peeled and shredded

2 medium carrots, peeled and shredded

3 tablespoons sriracha sauce, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 small bunch kale, stems removed and leaves chopped

2 small garlic cloves, minced

1⁄2 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 small ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced

3 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes

1 1⁄2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 lime, cut into wedges, for serving

Directions

1. Combine the coconut milk, rice, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a medium pot. Cook, uncovered, over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally so the coconut milk doesn’t burn on the bottom of the pot. Once the rice comes to a low boil, reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook until tender, about 35 minutes.

2. While the rice cooks, preheat the oven to 325°F.

3. In a large bowl, toss the broccoli, potatoes, parsnips, carrots, Sriracha sauce, 1 tablespoon of the oil, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and the 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown.

4. Place the kale in a medium bowl and, using your hands, massage the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the garlic into the kale leaves until the leaves have softened. Fold in the cilantro and avocado and season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove the rice from the heat and fluff with a fork. Arrange the rice in the middle of a large serving platter. Spoon the roasted veggies on one side and the kale salad on the other.

5. Top with the coconut flakes and drizzle with lime juice. To serve, spoon the vegetables, rice, and kale into serving bowls. Serve with the lime wedges and additional Sriracha sauce on the side.