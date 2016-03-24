7 DIY Easter Desserts That Are Almost Too Cute to Eat

If you’re still trolling the Internet for that show-stopping dessert to serve at your Easter shindig, look no further. We’ve got a roundup of adorable adorable treats you can whip up before your first Sunday guest arrives. Listed from the easiest project to the most challenging, we’re sure there’s something to suit your DIY-ability, whether you’re a craft-o-phobe or baking aficionado with the sweetest skills on the block.
1. Milano Bunnies
These bunny-eared cookies found at Handmade Charlotte are so easy to make, even kids can do it—so why not let them? Prep a station with all the necessary components and let the little ones create their own cute dessert. Just make sure an adult is on chocolate-melting duty when it gets too hard.
2. Birds Nests
No baking is required to create these almond and coconut nests that only require five ingredients. If you’re going above and beyond, make your own lemon curd filling, but there are so many yummy store-bought options out there, we say, why bother? Get the full how-to from our friends at Real Simple.
3. Easter Egg Cake
If you have the time, make your own layered cake as the base of this festive concoction from Lucy Bruns at Hobbycraft. And if you don’t, no sweat! Take an offset spatula to a store-bought frosted cake to create a flat surface, and adhere colorful eggs directly onto it.
4. Cotton Candy Donuts
Imagine seeing tiers of cake stands piled with these pillowy desserts that are composed of three layers of classic sweets: donuts, cotton candy, and malt balls. Find out how to make them at laurenconrad.com.
5. Bunny Tail Cupcakes
Make your guests giggle with these bunny tail treats from The Cupcake Tower. Start with store bought cupcakes if you’re in a pinch.
6. Egg Cake
Cake-decorating lovers will delight in making this pastel-hued fondant-covered beauty by Tessa Huff at Style Sweet CA just as much as guests will love devouring it.
7. Gourmet Peep
For you serious bakers, make this hatching Peep—if you dare! This challenging recipe comes straight from the kitchen of celebrated chef Dominique Ansel, the mastermind behind the infamous cronut.