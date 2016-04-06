Try This Trick to Make the Biggest Chocolate-Chip Cookie Ever  

Most chocolate-chip cookie recipes require an oven and a well-greased baking sheet. But did you ever think to use a cast-iron skillet instead? David Rotter, executive chef of downtown N.Y.C. gastropub Boulton & Watt, has embraced the surprising piece of kitchenware to create the restaurant's now-signature soft, gooey XL-sized dessert. "It brings you back to your childhood, especially when served with a tall glass of milk," he tells InStyle. "It's also great for sharing: The aroma and presentation is contagious!" Find out for yourself with the recipe below.
Boulton & Watt Cast-Iron Cookie
Makes 5 cookies
Ingredients
1/2 pound softened butter
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup sugar
3 1/4 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
12 oz chocolate chips
15 pastel chocolate peanut candies
Directions
1. Mix butter, flour, and sugars, then add baking soda and salt.
2. Add eggs one at a time. Mix in vanilla. Gently fold in chocolate chips.
3. Cook at 450°F for 10 minutes (or longer if you prefer fully cooked).
4. Top with chocolate peanut candies.
5. Serve with a pitcher of whole milk if desired.