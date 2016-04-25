This Simple Swap Will Take Your Orange Juice to the Next Level

There’s nothing like a glass of freshly squeezed OJ to kick start your day. But if you want a drink that really packs a nutritious punch, consider reaching for the blood orange variety instead. The red-streaked fruit naturally contains more antioxidants and vitamin C than its conventional cousin. We’re particularly fans of this extra-fruity recipe with rosewater and pomegranate plucked from the pages of Lebanese chef and author Salma Hage’s new culinary tome, The Middle Eastern Vegetarian Cookbook ($29; amazon.com). Read on for the full how-to.

Blood Orange Juice with Pomegranate and Rosewater

Serves 2

Total time 5 minutes

Ingredients

8 blood oranges

1 tsp rosewater

1 tsp pomegranate molasses ($8; olivenation.com)

2 handfuls of pomegranate seeds, to serve

Directions

1. Juice the blood oranges, then stir the rosewater through the juice. Serve over plenty of ice with the pomegranate molasses and fresh pomegranate seeds stirred through.