7 Lemonade Recipes to Mix Up Before Summer Ends

Today marks National Lemonade Day—right when we need it most. We're currently stuck in those dog days of summer when the humidity rises and we're still sweltering even after the sun goes down. While some prefer to chill themselves by planting in front of an air conditioner, we prefer to cool off the old fashionable way: with a tall glass of tart-sweet lemonade.
In celebration of these long summer days, we found 7 of the prettiest, tastiest lemonade recipes that are guaranteed to soothe your summer wilting. Read on and start brewing.
1. Ginger Lemonade
How do you turn a childhood classic into something deliciously sophisicated? Add freshly grated ginger, rosemary straight from the garden, and a splash of bourbon for a truly elevated lemonade. It's a recipe you're going to want to savor all summer long. Try the recipe now on Port and Fin.
2. Blueberry Lemonade
Next time you pick up a bundle of blueberries from the farmers market, make sure a few of them end up as this amazing lemonade. Need a happy hour? Recipe creator Chungah suggests adding a little vodka to the drink to make it sing. Visit Damn Delicious for the full recipe.
3. Lavendar Lemonade
Perfect for baby showers, bridal lunches, and lazy brunches, this recipe from Jenny Melrose is quite possibly the prettiest summer drink ever. The refresher is made with her original crowd-pleasing lemonade recipe as base, enhanced with a few drops of lavender essential oil (and food coloring to get that violet hue). Get the full how-to here.
4. Vanilla Lemonade
This dandy vanilla lemonade pairs well with long weekends, freshly cut lawns, and poolside beach waves. Get the oh-so-yummy recipe on Foxes Love Lemons.
5. Watermelon Lemonade
Jaclyn, the blogger behind Cooking Classy, has managed to make watermelon even more refreshing. Her secret? Turn it into a lemonade garnished with fresh, icy mint leaves. Get the insta-chill recipe here.
6. Raspberry Lemonade
As bright and cheerful as a high-noon summer sun, this tall drink of yum from Deliciously Sprinkled is a instant bad mood banisher. We dare you, try to complain while sipping this lemonade. It's impossible! Bookmark the addictive recipe here.
7. Raspberry Peach Lemonade
If you were going to distill everything about summer to a single, beautiful glass, this Raspberry Peach Lemonade would be it. From the aptly named Damn Delicious blog, the recipe marries the tartness of lemonade with the sweetness of summer fruits for a glass that you won't be able to put down. Get the recipe here.