Celebrate International Bacon Day with These 7 Bacon-Loaded Recipes

Halloween, Valentine's Day, Independence Day, and even Christmas pale in comparison to one delicious holiday: International Bacon Day, which unofficially takes place the Saturday before Labor Day. It's a day of literally bringing home the bacon—perhaps the most mouth-watering, drool-worthy, salty-savory ambrosial food ever.
How good is bacon? Bacon is so delicious that wrapping it around another food automatically makes the sum better. Truly! Bacon-wrapped anything is practically a mathematical equation that never fails: boring food + bacon = clean plates across the table.
To celebrate International Bacon Day, we found 7 incredible bacon wrapped appetizers that you're going to want to try immediately. And why not? Bacon Day is a day of extravagance. Gather your loved ones near and start frying.
1. Bacon Wrapped Grilled Peaches
Heidi Larsen of the blog Foodie Crush knows the true nature of peaches. Sure the summer stone fruit is yummy in a pie and tasty sliced over ice cream, but it becomes truly transcendent when wrapped in bacon, grilled, and drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Experience food nirvana with her recipe here.
2. Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog
Made for the ultimate cheat day, Claire Thomas's bacon-wrapped hotdogs are topped with grilled onions and jalapenos. Get the indulgent recipe on The Kitchy Kitchen.
3. Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
Like all of her recipes at Damn Delicious, Chungah An's epic appetizer is equal parts yummy and easy. The two ingredient recipe only takes 10 minutes to make!
4. Bacon Wraped Apricots with Sage
This incredibly gorgeous appetizer, featuring summer stone fruit and a single leaf of sage, looks like you slaved in the kitchen for hours but in reality the whole recipe only takes 20 minutes to knock out. Fair warning: your guests will gobble them up in a much shorter amount of time. Get the recipe at Real Simple.
5. Sweet Chicken Bacon Bites
Jo, of the mouthwatering blog Jo Cooks, describes her sinful dish better than we ever could: "Perfectly seasoned chicken pieces, wrapped in glorious bacon, rolled in brown sugar, and back to golden perfection. Need I say more?" Nope—we're convinced! Get her recipe here.
6. Oysters with Bacon Mignonette
Like something straight from Caligula's palace, these ridiculously indulgent apps are emperor-worthy. Fresh oysters are topped with a savory bacon mignonette to make an ambrosial bite. Get the recipe from Cooking Light.
7. Bacon Wrapped Dates Filled With Goat Cheese
Nicknamed "Devils on Horseback," these rich, bite-sized morsels used to be the hottest appetizer of the 1970s. Ready for their comeback? Head to The Kitchy Kitchen for the full recipe.