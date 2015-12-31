8 Show-Stopping Cakes with Hidden Surprises Inside

Many of you home bakers may have perfected your go-to cake icing technique to a tee, but how many of you have experimented with the design of the layers within? Celebratory treats with a hidden surprise on the inside are all the rage as of late, and we’re not immune to all the excitement they stir. That’s why we round up this list of layered beauties that are even more stunning beneath their frosted skin. Save these tutorials for your next cake-making adventure, or pass them along to your craftiest buds to inspire their next DIY project. Maybe one will make an appearance at your next b-day bash.
2. Lumberjack Cake
A membership to the Sugar Geek Show is totally worth it if it grants you the skills to make an insanely impressive “lumberjack” themed cake, plus other ornate goodies. Sign up here.
3. Polka Dot Cake
A couple boxes of cake mix and some food coloring is all it takes to create this spotted creation from Lyndsay Sung of Handmade Charlotte. The sprinkles are not necessary to make guests excited, but they will definitely win you some extra brownie points. Get the full how-to here.
4. Gradient Cake
Dreamed up by Sarah Jones, this edible gradient is way easier to make than it seems. Simplify it by sticking to one shade and and by making fewer layers than this 11-inch tall version. The recipe can be found here.
5. Name Cake
It doesn’t get more personal than this—a dessert emblazoned with a someone’s name will make them feel super special. We especially love Madam Meko’s helpful tip to use a piping bag to distribute the cake batter in all the nooks and crannies. Check it out here.
6. Mod Cake
Feeling mod? This graphic cake, inspired by a dress from Valentino’s 2015 Fall runway show and created by gluten-free baker Emily Lael Aumiller of Lael Cakes is easy to whip up with a bit of patience. Click here for the recipe.
7. Ferrero Rocher Cupcake
For some occasions, like school birthday parties or office functions, cupcakes are way easier to distribute than a layered cake. These decadent treats from Rachel Conners of bakerita.com are baked with a hazelnutty Ferrero Rocher embedded inside. Now we’re inspired to bake all our cupcakes with mini chocolate bars within. Here’s the recipe.
8. Flag Cake
For your next Independence day bash, we’ve got your centerpiece covered—this festive flag cake created by Kathryn Poduska of The Sugar Turntable. Watch the how-to video here.