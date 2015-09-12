8 Amazing Apple Recipes You Need to Try This Fall

Summer is coming to a close, but instead of lamenting the end of beach weekends and day-long BBQs, we can take solace in the fact that we're one step closer to apple picking season. To prep for one of the greatest outdoor activities ever created, we've scoured the Internet for the most delicious (and relatively easy-to-make) dishes using the soon-to-be in-season fruit. Below, eight ideas that are sure to utilize every last apple in your basket.
1. Apple Cider Donuts
A foolproof recipe that'll fuel you and your plus-one during a lengthy trip to the apple orchard. Click here for the how-to straight from chef Yossy Arefi of the popular food blog Apt. 2B Baking Co.
2. Jackson Pollock's Apple Pie
Believe it or not, baking was one of the late painter's favorite pastimes. This apple pie was one of his signature dishes—it even won him first prize at a local fair. Click here for the recipe.
3. Apple Sharlotka
Chef Matt Danko, of seafood-focused tapas restaurant Sink I Swim in Chicago, uses his father's recipe to make this light and sweet Russian cake. Click here for the how-to.
4. Apple-Plum Tarts with Rye-Cornmeal Crust
These Instagram-worthy tarts come courtesy of food stylist and cookbook author Susan Spungen. The best part? They can be frozen and reheated before serving. Click here for the recipe.
5. Apple-Goat Cheese Pizza
If you've craving something more savory, this delicious pizza with sweet fig preserves, goat cheese, and tart apples may be just the dish for you. Click here for the how-to.
6. Apple Cider Cocktail
A sweet seasonal cocktail from food blogger Eden Passante of Sugar and Charm. Pro tip: Heat it up to usher it right into winter. Extra points for the cinnamon stick and apple slice garnish. Here is the recipe.
7. Apple Hand Pies
In case you didn't know, Emily Schuman of lifestyle site Cupcakes & Cashmere is a self-professed lover of fast food desserts. This fun twist on her guilty pleasure—McDonald's apple pie—features nutmeg and Angostura bitters. Click here for the recipe.
8. Baked Apple Chips
We'd snack on these crispy baked apple chips all day long and not even worry about them spoiling our dinner. Here is the recipe so you can too.