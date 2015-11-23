4 Ways to Brine a Turkey for Super Moist Results 

Top chefs know that brining your turkey—or letting it soak in a salty, liquid bath before roasting—is one crucial step to ensuring that your bird comes out of the oven as moist and flavorful as can be. And though a simple 3-ingredient solution can make a big difference, we’re also big advocates of tossing in fruits, herbs, and even some booze for layers of subtle flavors that can go a long way. Scroll down to check out a few marinating options that will really make your star Thanksgiving dish all that and more.
-
1. Apples and spices
Talk about a flavor bomb. Ken Oringer, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Boston’s Clio and Coppa, dreamed up this apple-centric recipe that’s infused with a medley of herbs and spices.
-
-
3. Herbs, Orange and Garlic
Not to be mistaken for a festive punch, this mix of herbs, garlic and orange peels from Ree Drummond’s cookbook The Pioneer Woman Cooks: A Year of Holidays ($17; amazon.com), is as pretty as it is yummy. We love her suggestion of using a brining bag to marinate the turkey, since not everyone has a vessel that’s large enough to hold the fluid plus a 15-pound bird.
-
4. Gin n' Herbs
How about bathing your turkey in gin? This team behind the foodie blog Suitcase Foodist came up with this gin-based soaking solution that turns out to be pretty smart since the use of alcohol in a marinade helps to carry flavors throughout the meat. Get the buzzy how-to here.