3 Delicious Gazpacho Recipes That Need to Be Part of Your Summer Diet

Let's face it, when temperatures are soaring, there's only one option for a refreshing meal that can be made in a matter of minutes: gazpacho, of course.

The popular Spanish-style soup made of chopped tomatoes and vegetables is best served cold on a sweltering afternoon (or after a long commute home). Below, we rounded up three delicious variations on the classic, packed with ingredients ranging from watermelon to green juice (yes, you read that correctly). Happy slurping!