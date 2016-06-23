3 Delicious Gazpacho Recipes That Need to Be Part of Your Summer Diet

Let's face it, when temperatures are soaring, there's only one option for a refreshing meal that can be made in a matter of minutes: gazpacho, of course.
The popular Spanish-style soup made of chopped tomatoes and vegetables is best served cold on a sweltering afternoon (or after a long commute home). Below, we rounded up three delicious variations on the classic, packed with ingredients ranging from watermelon to green juice (yes, you read that correctly). Happy slurping!
1. Cucumber Apple Green Gazpacho
More hearty than a glass of green juice, this flavorful recipe by Jeanine Donofrio of the beloved health and food blog Love & Lemons gives you all the key nutrients plus a little something extra. Get the recipe here.
2. Tomato Watermelon Gazpacho
This mouthwatering rendition comes care of super chef Seamus Mullen, owner of N.Y.C. butcher shop and tapas bar El Colmado and the award-winning Tertulia. By pickling the watermelon in vinegar before puréeing it with tomatoes, he achieves a special tartness that's been so well-received, El Colmado sells the soup in jars for customers to buy. Get the recipe here.
3. HAYLIE DUFF'S FAVORITE GAZPACHO
According to burgeoning lifestyle guru Haylie Duff, this satisfying treat is the perfect party recipe "because you can make it a day in advance." She adds: "You could also put it in a cute pitcher and bring it to a party." Get the recipe here.