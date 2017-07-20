Ready-to-Drink Soups That Are Perfect When You're On the Go

We are always looking for anything that makes life just a bit easier, and prepared foods that we can enjoy on the go is something that has saved us on many occasions. If it can be eaten in the car or at our office desks, we're sold—bonus points if it's healthy. So here's our latest obsession and what seems to be an up and coming food trend: drinkable soups.
RELATED: Katz’s Deli’s Famous Matzo Ball Soup Recipe Is Calling Your Name
What is a drinkable soup? It can be consumed as is (usually straight from the store fridge), or heated up, and are packaged in to-go containers that make it suitable for any kind of lifestyle. Sometimes they look just like your favorite juice or beverage brand, and in some cases, they can be delivered right to your your doorstep. Life, made easier.
Read below to check out some of our favorite on the go soup options on the market so far.
VIDEO: How to Make Creamy Tomato Soup
-
1. ZÜPA NOMA
These soups incorporate the superfoods we've all come to know and love for their various health benefits, such as turmeric, ginger, hemp seeds, and kale. They are made through High Pressure Processing (HPP) and cooked in small batches using locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. They come cold and can be drunk that way, but they can also be heated up.
Each bottle contains 4 servings of whole vegetables and are vegan, gluten-free, certified organic, and even Whole30-approved. They can also be used as ingredients in other recipes, such as this yellow pepper turmeric hummus or even a bloody Mary! We are very into that.
ZÜPA NOMA can be found for $5 each in select retailers, such as Sprouts and Whole Foods, or ordered online in 6-packs at $7 a bottle and shipped directly to you.
-
2. DAILY HARVEST
You may know Daily Harvest for their popular ready-to-blend smoothies, but did you know they also have pre-made soup? The soups come frozen, so you just fill the cup with a liquid (water, coconut milk, broth) and stick it in the microwave or cook it on a stovetop—no need to thaw.
Flavors include carrot + coconut, mushrom + miso, and zucchini + black garlic, and the best thing is that you can literally see every ingredient down to the spices, so you know exactly what you're eating. All are vegan and free of dairy, gluten, added sugar, and preservatives. We also love that they use organic and non-GMO fruits and veggies, which are flash-frozen for maximum nutrient density.
They start at 6 soups for $8 each and they are sold online with free delivery in all 50 states.
-
3. TIO GAZPACHO
If you love gazpacho, then this soup line is for you. Tio Gazpacho was created by a young guy who visited Spain and fell in love with the chilled soup the country is so famous for. It is also cooked up by a James Beard Award-winning chef, so you know it's dang good. Don't heat this one up, though—it's meant to be served cold.
Tio is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, and it also gives back in a big way. The company partnered up with DIG (aka Development In Gardening), which is a global organization that teaches at-risk people how to garden and grow their own food. So, for every purchase of the soup, they make a donation to DIG, and according to the website, have helped plant over 133,987 seeds so far.
There are 6 yummy flavors of Tio, including clasico (vine-ripened tomato, green pepper, cucumber), verde (kale, spinach, avocado, mint), and rosado (watermelon, cilantro, cayenne). It's available on AmazonFresh and select retailers like Whole Foods and Target, or you can order it online for delivery.