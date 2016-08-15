What a $125 Brunch at N.Y.C.'s Legendary Rainbow Room Looks Like

When it comes to brunch, New Yorkers don't mess around. And this particular ethos has never been clearer than at the world-famous Rainbow Room in Midtown Manhattan. Perched high atop the city's bustling sidewalks on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Center, the legendary restaurant—formerly a high-society haunt for celebrities like Joan Crawford and Bette Davis—returned to its lavish roots in 2014 when it reopened after a years-long renovation.

Copyright 2016 © Rainbow Room. All Rights Reserved

And a key offering at the new and improved Rainbow Room has since been its over-the-top brunch. As if the décor in the dining room wasn't enticing enough on its own, with its giant chandelier, crystal curtains, and full jazz band, the food situation is next-level (there are literally hundreds of items to choose from). We kicked off our marathon meal by ordering a cappuccino (but the Bloody Mary is also highly recommended), then indulged in the decadent à la carte menu, featuring different chef stations offering carved-to-order bacon, Greek yogurt parfaits, and freshly pressed juice.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Invented a New Holiday—and We've Got 7 Ways to Celebrate

Copyright 2016 © Rainbow Room. All Rights Reserved

As you survey the buffet, we advise taking in the scene (read: breathtaking views of the city's skyline). Then, start mulling over your options for the main course as you nosh on the complimentary house-made cheddar bacon biscuits and hot-out-of-the-oven caramel monkey bread brought to the table to kick off your meal. According to our waiter, the most popular entrees are the Buttermilk Pancakes (pictured above), the Lobster Béarnaise Benedict (pictured below), and The Lugar Omelette, filled with tender slices of dry-aged New York strip steak. Though each dish, dreamed up by English-born chef Robert Aikens, is as delicious as it is playfully presented.

RELATED: The 7 Most Mouthwatering Brunch Spots in New York City

Copyright 2016 © Rainbow Room. All Rights Reserved

Before you contemplate your food coma, make sure to leave room for the myriad of dessert offerings, too, from house-made cakes to pies, tarts, and cookies. And don't forget to snap a photo on Instagram. On sunny days, the sun will filter in and project literal rainbows around the room (hence the name!).

Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, open most Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 212-632-5000.