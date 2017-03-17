Rachael Ray's 7 Favorite Restaurants in Austin

It's a given that Rachael Ray knows food, but few may be aware of the fact that the chef and TV personality moonlights as a huge rock fan (her husband is John Cusimano, lead singer of The Cringe, and when she's not mastering the art of the 30-minute meal, the couple checks out concerts near their home in Manhattan's Greenwich Village).
This weekend at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas—aka the Live Music Capitol of the World—Ray will see her two passions collide at her 10th annual Feedback event, a food and music festival that will feature 32 performers over three days, including Weezer, De La Soul, and Action Bronson, and, of course, Austin-inspired fare (think: nachos and queso on the cob).
In the name of delicious eats, Ray rounded up her go-to Austin restaurants. Happy dining, y'all.
-
1. JO'S COFFEE
"They have multiple locations, but I frequent the one on South Congress for iced coffee and migas. It's doggy overload when I go, since they are pet-friendly and I get to see so many pups."
1300 S. Congress Ave., 512-444-3800; joscoffee.com
-
2. EL NARANJO
"I love Chef Iliana's food. She is a powerful female chef from Mexico that started with a food truck in Austin. She now has a phenomenal Mexican restaurant on Rainey Street in an old house. Great brunch, too!"
85 Rainey St., 512-474-2776; elnaranjorestaurant.com
-
3. GRIZZELDAS
"I can't leave Austin without a good Tex-Mex meal. Grizzeldas is one of my new faves. I love the vibe."
105 Tillery St., 512-366-5908; grizzeldas.com
-
4. HOME SLICE PIZZA
"Getting a slice from Home Slice is a tradition for me. I love a good neighborhood pizza joint, wherever I am."
1415 S. Congress Ave., 512-444-7437; homeslicepizza.com
-
5. UCHI
"To be honest, I was holding off on going to Uchi for a while, because I wasn't sure I wanted to eat Japanese food while I was in Austin. But when I finally went, it blew me away. Plus, my hubby LOVES Japanese food, so that's a win-win."
801 South Lamar Boulevard, 512-916-4808; uchiaustin.com
-
6. HOPDODDY BURGER BAR
"I love a good burger in any city, but I don't discriminate at Hopdoddy—I love ALL their burgers. I also love their Blue Jack Cheese and they serve queso with their fries."
Multiple locations, hopdoddy.com
-
7. WU CHOW
"Can't beat their big outdoor patio and farm-fresh Chinese food. I really look forward to going each year."
IBC Bank Plaza, 500 W. 5th St., #168, 512-476-2469; wuchowaustin.com