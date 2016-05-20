Breakfast has long been heralded as "the most important meal of the day," and many doctors and wellness experts have pointed to the health benefits of starting your morning with a nutritious meal. Unfortunately, according to a new study from market research firm The NPD Group, most Americans are foregoing homemade fare in favor of quick grab-and-go options, proving that, more than anything, we want convenience before we embark on our respective commutes. With that in mind, we gathered six simple (and delicious!) recipes to kick off your day on the right note.
6 Quick and Easy Breakfast Ideas for Busy Mornings
More Food & Drink
Fixer Upper Fans Will Love Chip and Joanna Gaines’s New Restaurant
-
1. Banana and Blueberry Overnight Oats
Nutrition coach and self-taught chef Joe Wicks, who's gained a cult following for his 15-second cooking video tutorials on Instagram (@thebodycoach) claims carbs are essential for kick-starting muscle recovery—especially following a morning sweat session. His personal favorite recipe? These banana and blueberry overnight oats, which can be prepped the night before if you're tight on time. Get the full breakdown here.
-
2. Avocado and Smoked Salmon Tartinettes
Jody Williams, the inventive chef behind N.Y.C.’s ultra-charming French restaurant Buvette (and its Parisian counterpart), loves this simple recipe because it dresses up so well. “For a special occasion, add a spoonful of caviar or salmon roe on top, and open a bottle of Champagne,” she says. Get the recipe here.
-
3. STEAMED EGGS
Believe it or not, Buvette's Williams uses an espresso machine to create her famous steamed eggs—“the fluffiest eggs imaginable,” according to Valentina Rice, author of Recipes of Many Kitchens ($22; manykitchens.com), which features the chef's inventive trick. Get the recipe here.
-
4. SPRING THAW SMOOTHIE
Anyone who blends their breakfast knows that, generally, the greener your concoction is, the better. This collard green-based creation by smoothie delivery subscription service GreenBlender features ginger and mint—great for easing digestion—and hemp, which packs essential amino acids and fiber that'll keep you full for hours. All in all, the perfect way to jumpstart your day. Get the recipe here.
-
5. Jessica Seinfeld's Favorite French Toast
Not unlike her husband Jerry, Jessica Seinfeld likes to try out new material on a willing audience—and who better than her family? Get the recipe for one of her most requested brunch dishes, fresh berry French toast, here.
-
6. Scrambled Egg Breakfast Muffins
Ready for an adorable brunch recipe? Food and health expert Elizabeth Peyton-Jones created these perfectly portable egg "muffins" with spinach and tomatoes that taste just as good cold. Get the recipe here.
Banana and Blueberry Overnight Oats
Nutrition coach and self-taught chef Joe Wicks, who's gained a cult following for his 15-second cooking video tutorials on Instagram (@thebodycoach) claims carbs are essential for kick-starting muscle recovery—especially following a morning sweat session. His personal favorite recipe? These banana and blueberry overnight oats, which can be prepped the night before if you're tight on time. Get the full breakdown here.
Must Reads
Feb 11, 2018 @ 8:30 AM
Pizza Is a Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal, According to a Nutritionist
Feb 10, 2018 @ 5:30 PM
Rosé Vodka Is Now a Thing, Just in Time for Valentine's Day
Feb 8, 2018 @ 4:45 PM
The Chicest N.Y.C. Restaurants to Try During Fashion Week
Feb 5, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Doritos Is Launching "Women-Friendly" Chips and People Are Not Pleased
Feb 3, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
10 No-Cook Snacks Your Super Bowl Party Will Love
Jan 28, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
7 Chocolate-Themed Subscription Boxes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Jan 16, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
SoulCycle Now Sells Cookies It Wants You to Eat Before Class
Jan 14, 2018 @ 2:15 PM