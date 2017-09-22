Get In the Fall Mood With These 7 Yummy Pumpkin-Flavored Foods

Although we're always sad to see summer go, we are equally excited when fall arrives each year. And with today, Sept. 22, officially marking the beginning of the new season, we can finally fully embrace all the great things this time of year has to offer.
Cozy sweater weather, the many upcoming holidays, and those seasonal movies that play on TV every year (looking at you, Hocus Pocus) are all things that make us welcome the change in seasons with open arms. Another reason we love fall is because everything seemingly turns to pumpkin flavor—seriously, you can even find pumpkin spice handsoap.
VIDEO: 5 Inexpensive Fall Activities
If you're as big of a fan of all things pumpkin as we are, then you'll want to read below for a list of 7 different foods and drinks in the popular seasonal flavor.
-
1. Starbucks Bottled Pumpkin Spice Latte
Of course, when one thinks of pumpkin, the widely beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks is the automatic go-to. But if you don't have time to make a stop in to an official Starbs location, you can now pick up the drink from grocery stores. These handy bottles are perfect for when you're on the go.
-
2. Pumpkin Spice Milanos
Like many people, we are huge fans of all things Pepperidge Farm, especially the Milano. As much as we love the beloved cookie's classic flavors, we are always excited for the return of pumpkin spice every fall. They're just the right amount of pumpkin-y and spicey.
-
3. LÄRABAR Pumpkin Pie
LÄRABAR is known for their simple, whole ingredients, and the limited edition pumpkin pie flavor is no exception. Made with only dates, cashews, almonds, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger, these bars are all natural so you never have to wonder what weird ingredients are in them. They're on shelves now and will only be available until supplies run out, so grab them now!
-
4. ANGIE'S BOOMCHICKAPOP PUMPKIN SPICE KETTLE CORN
What's better than regular ol' kettle corn? Pumpkin spice-flavored kettle corn, of course! Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP (say that 3 times fast) uses whole grain, non-GMO popcorn and is also vegan and kosher with no trans fat, cholesterol, or high-fructose corn syrup. This flavor is now available in stores but is only around for the holidays.
-
5. Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Yogurt
Siggi's just about blew our minds when they came out with a pumpkin spice flavor, and it's back for a limited time this season. The yogurt, which is Icelandic-style "skyr," is known for their low sugar content and simple ingredients. They use milk from grass-fed cows and never add aspartame, sucralose, high-fructose corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colorings, or preservatives, and they're also certified non-GMO. This flavor is so creamy and tastes as if it's mixed with actual pumpkin pie.
-
6. ZÜPA NOMA Pumpkin Cinnamon Sage Soup
Pumpkin spice can also be savory, as this soup from ZÜPA NOMA shows us. Using pumpkin, butternut squash, yams, and apples, we get a drinkable soup that's vegan, gluten-free, certified organic, and Whole30-approved. This seasonal flavor is available now but only until supplies last. The brand can be found in select retailers like Sprouts and Whole Foods, or ordered online and shipped directly to you.
-
7. ONE Pumpkin Pie
Another pumpkin pie-flavored bar, these are from ONE, and they have a whopping 20 grams of protein and only 1 gram of sugar. They're also certified gluten-free and are super tasty. Use them as a meal replacement or even as a sweet treat!