10 Drinks to Sip While You Wait for the Presidential Election Results

If there were ever a time to go up on a Tuesday, suffice it to say that today, Nov. 8, aka Election Day, is as good as any. Although more than 43 million Americans have already cast early ballots, the country will wait with bated breath for the 45th president to be announced later tonight—though if past elections have set any precedent, we could be in for a long evening.
And while we can only fathom a guess as to what Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will be imbibing at their respective election night parties, which will both be held in N.Y.C., we’ll be calming our nerves with a cold one while we wait for the results to roll in. Whether you’re hosting a get-together with friends or want to commemorate the end of this exhausting election with a stiff nightcap, read on to see our recommended pours. Bottoms up.
1. Smoky Orange Margarita
Since the polling stations in Adak, AK, the last voting precinct, close at 1 a.m. ET, consider making a whole pitcher of this sweet and sour crowd-pleaser. Get the recipe here.
2. Star-Spangled Smash
This patriotic fizzy cocktail has a zingy, gingery bite. Not unlike some of the political clapbacks we expect to see tonight. Get the recipe here.
3. Punch House Spritz
This sparkling tipple gets its rosy color and herbal intrigue from the classic Italian bitter Cocchi Americano and can easily be made in batches. Get the recipe here.
4. Digestif
Consider sipping this no-fuss digestif, which is meant to settle the stomach, while you watch swing states duke it out. Plus, it only takes five seconds to whip up. Get the recipe here.
5. Take It Easy
The name says it all. Drink one (or three) glasses of this low-proof cocktail, which is similar to an Aperol Spritz, without worrying about tomorrow’s hangover. Get the recipe here.
6. French 750
What’s a celebration without Champagne? This take on the classic French 75 is perfect for large groups. Get the recipe here.
7. The Mary Isa-Basil
This three-ingredient cocktail made with rum and fresh lemon juice is exactly what we need to take the edge off of a trying election season. Get the recipe here.
8. Cool as a Cucumber
Take a cue from Liv Tyler, aka Miss Liv A Little, and trade in your regular G&T for this plant-based concoction, which features apple, lime, and cucumber juice. Get the recipe here.
9. New York Sour
This seasonal riff on the traditional whiskey sour is topped with a delicate layer of red wine, which deepens the flavor complexity. Get the recipe here.
10. Lost in Time
Treat yourself to this knockout libation, which calls for three different types of alcohol, but only after you vote, or else you probably won’t make it to the polls. Get the recipe here.