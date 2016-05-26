Celebrate Memorial Day Anywhere with These 5 On-the-Go Refreshments

How will you spend your Memorial Day? Sunning yourself on the beach with a few pals? Picnicking in a park with the family? Packing up a tent for an evening under the stars? Wherever this long weekend takes you, you’ll likely require refreshments. Unfortunately, wine glasses don’t pack well, and recreating a Bloody Mary on the beach is bound to get a little sandy. Instead, consider a canned or bottled beverage made for traveling—we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite on-the-go drinks below. Cheers!
-
1. Sofia Mini
These adorable pink cans contain sparkling Blanc de Blancs, a fresh, fruity white wine from Francis Ford Coppola Winery. The stylish product (which also comes with a straw for easy sipping) was named after Coppola’s talented daughter, a screenwriter, director, and producer whom you may have heard of...
$18 for 4 cans; melandrose.com
-
2. Fugu Bloody Mary
In the mood for brunch on the beach? Don’t forget to bring along Ballast Point’s piquant canned Bloody Mary made with Fugu vodka, ripe tomatoes, and plenty of spice. Pack some thinly sliced celery for garnish, if you’re feeling fancy.
$17 for 4 cans; bevmo.com
-
3. Austin Cocktails
These naturally low calorie cocktails, which are made with premium spirits and organic agave nectar, come in a variety of flavors, including Cucumber Vodka Mojito and Bergamot Orange Margarita. Pour into chic paper cups and enjoy.
$16; bevmo.com
-
4. Underwood Rosé Wine
Canned. Rosé. The future is now, people. With tasting notes of strawberry, watermelon, and peach, Underwood Rosé is an ideal summer sipper, and boasts excellent packaging, to boot.
$28 for 4 cans; shop.unionwinecompany.com
-
5. Downeast Cider
Not in the mood for wine or liquor? Try a hard cider, like the Original Blend from Downeast Cider House. This bubbly canned beverage is made with a variety of pressed apples, which yield the perfect blend of sweet and tart.
$9 for 4 cans; anconaswine.com