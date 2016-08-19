5 Lunchbox Recipes That Aren't Sandwiches

Whether you’re getting to ready to send the kiddos back to school, return to the classroom yourself, or are just trying to elevate your desk lunch game, now is the perfect time to peruse the web for brown-bag inspiration. We love a classic PB&J, egg salad, or turkey-and-Swiss, but why not think outside of the lunchbox? According to Pinterest, there has been a 375 percent year-over -year increase in activity surrounding sandwich alternatives. In light of this trend, we’ve scoured the internet for a few delicious and easy non-sandwich lunch recipes (think: salad jars and savory muffins). Check them out below.
RELATED: The Best Kids Backpacks for a Stylish School Year
-
1. Healthy Avocado Chicken Salad
Serve Family Fresh Meals’s tasty chicken salad (which is lower in fat thanks to Greek yogurt) with crackers, in a lettuce wrap, or stuffed into a pita pocket. Get the recipe here.
-
2. Taco Salad in a Jar
The only downside of eating tacos is the mess. The solution? Layer your favorite toppings in jar, like Pocket Change Gourmet. Get the recipe here.
-
3. Turkey and Cheese “Sushi” Sandwich
Yes, this recipe has sandwich in the name, but it’s far from your typical bread-meat-bread situation. The Weary Chef has found a way to make eating classic lunchtime ingredients a lot more fun. Get the recipe here.
-
4. Spaghetti Pie Muffins
Turn delicious, belly-warming spaghetti into a portable treat with this crafty recipe from Where Your Treasure Is. We love the way the cheese gets nice and crispy. Get the recipe here.
-
5. Bell Pepper Pizzas
Remember when people were claiming that pizza is a vegetable? Well these handheld bell pepper pizzas from Peas and Crayons are actually vegetables, and we can’t wait to add them to our weekly lunch lineup. Get the recipe here.