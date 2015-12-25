Piecaken, Wonuts, and 5 Other Hybrid Holiday Desserts Trending on Pinterest

Why have one dessert when you can have two? According to Pinterest, that's the culinary motto of this holiday season. Hybrid creations including piecaken (pie + cake), wonuts (waffles + donuts), and duffins (donuts + muffins) have quickly become some of the most-pinned dishes across the social media platform, forcing Pinners everywhere to contemplate forgoing their tried and true family recipes for ones that serve up some serious baking inspiration. Below, we rounded up seven of the most thought-provoking combinations, for your ogling pleasure.
-
1. PIZOOKIE
What it is: Pie + Cookie
Why it's great: What could be better than pie? One that moonlights as a Nutella-stuffed chocolate chip cookie, of course. Crispy on the outside and perfectly gooey on the inside, this slice of heaven is so richly satisfying, you won't need more than one (but you'll be tempted—trust us). Click here for the recipe.
-
2. EGGNOG CHEESECAKE
What it is: Eggnog + Cheesecake
Why it's great: Served as individual portions topped with a dollop of whipped cream and drizzled with nutmeg, this genius hybrid combines everyone's favorite winter beverage and dessert, rendering it the perfect holiday party snack. Head to Baked by Rachel for the recipe.
-
3. PIECAKEN
What it is: Pie + Cake
Why it's great: Fresh fruit, sandwiched between two layers of moist vanilla cake. Need we say more? Click here for the recipe.
-
4. Wonut
What it is: Waffle + Donut
Why it's great: The Internet spun into a collective tizzy when it learned of this new pastry mashup. And if you love donuts—or waffles for that matter—this glazed two-in-one delivers. Click here for the recipe.
-
5. DUFFIN
What it is: Donut + Muffin
Why it's great: Everyone knows the best part of a muffin is the billowy top, and this recipe makes it even more desirable by coating it in a sweet doughnut glaze. Click here for the recipe.
-
6. APPLE SNICKERS SALAD
What it is: Apples + Snickers
Why it's great: Because it tastes like one giant caramel apple bathed in cream, without that pesky stick. Click here for the recipe.
-
7. Pumpkin Streusel Cheesecake Bars
What it is: Pumpkin Streusel + Cheesecake
Why it's great: If you're a fan of pumpkin and cheesecake, these ultra-decadent bars will fast become your new go-to. The crumbly streusel topping is an added plus. Click here for the recipe.