5 Things We're Excited to Eat and Drink at N.Y.C.'s Panorama Music Festival

There's a lot to look forward to at Panorama, the inaugural music festival kicking off this weekend on Randall's Island in New York City—not the least of which is the food. With 45 mouthwatering options curated by Eater.com, plus a designated rosé bar (yes, you read that correctly), it will undoubtedly be tough to power through them all. But we like a good challenge here at InStyle, which is why we handpicked five extra special dishes we're hoping to cross off our to-eat list. Scroll through below, and brace yourself for a virtual food coma.
1. THE BLACK ANT + TEMERARIO'S FISH TACOS
Deep fried and topped with chipotle aioli sauce, chile de arbol salsa, and cabbage slaw, these baja-style cod tacos—a collaboration between two cult N.Y.C. Mexican restaurants—prove two is indeed better than one.
2. LOOSIE ROUGE'S FRIED CHICKEN
Few things hit the spot after a long day of dancing like a plate of greasy fried chicken, and Loosie Rouge's crunchy, honey-coated take on the Southern staple is well worth the wait—especially when you factor in the complimentary side of cornbread (ideal for sandwich-making).
3. AMERICAN CUT'S RUBIN SANDWICH
Whether you're a native New Yorker or are just passing through for the weekend, round out your fest with the most popular sandwich order in the five boroughs (pastrami, duh), filled with fermented slaw, jarlsberg cheese, Russian dressing, and served with a requisite pickle.
4. THE BEATRICE INN'S ANIMAL STYLE BURGER
Fans of In-N-Out are familiar with the fast-food chain's popular off-menu option, and it turns out, so is The Beatrice Inn. That's why its head chef, Angie Mar, is offering this mouthwatering tribute doused with Thousand Island dressing.
5. MAMAN'S ICED ALMOND MILK MATCHA LATTE
Cool off and simultaneously caffeinate with the charming French café's refreshing iced drink, festively served in a pineapple and therefore perfectly Instagrammable.