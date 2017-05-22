A New East Village Restaurant Transports You to the Hamptons

Come Memorial Day, like clockwork, the fashion set flees the city for the chic confines of the Hamptons. For those who seek the allure of the beach with the crowd to match, Out East offers a welcome respite from the hectic goings-on in downtown Manhattan. The new culinary venture from chef Tim Meyers, an alum of Charlie Bird, and Peter Kane and Anthony Serignese, formerly of Beauty & Essex and Stanton Social, boasts a seafood-driven menu and interiors reminiscent of the shore, with wave-inspired floor tiles and an impressive map of Long Island hanging on a far wall.

WHAT TO EAT

Meyers's menu offers creative riffs on New American (an ironic nod to the fact that such fare is largely unavailable in the Hamptons). Start with the East 6th sourdough bread with whey butter and the spicy yellowfin tartare, sprinkled with z'hug, a Middle Eastern hot sauce that lends a flavorful kick. In terms of entrées, the mint pappardelle pasta with fava beans and parmigiano was an unexpected highlight, best accompanied by a protein due to its modest portion. We suggest going for cocktails here instead of wine—in particular, the Pink Pooch, with gin, grapefruit, Giffard Pamplemousse, and sherry, served in a highball class and garnished with an edible hibiscus flower.

RELATED: The Speakeasy-Style Restaurant in N.Y.C. That Everyone Is Talking About

Sarah Boisjoli

WHEN TO GO

Out East is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Hamptons crowd will inevitably filter in Thursday night before heading—wait for it—out east.

WHAT TO WEAR

Save your boat shoes and polos: Despite a beach hut-inspired bar downstairs, the main-level dining room warrants cosmopolitan attire.

VIDEO: 10 Celebrities Who Moonlight as Restaurateurs

Out East, 509 E. 6th St., 212-509-5096; outeastnyc.com