Behold: Everything Celebs Will Be Eating at the Oscars After-Party (Including 400 Pizzas and Thousands of Bonbons)

This Sunday, the cream of the Hollywood crop will descend on Hollywood's Dolby Theatre for the 90th annual Academy Awards. They will give teary-eyed speeches, they will brave disappointing losses, they will show off their beautiful dresses and tuxes, and then they will eat. A lot. The official post-Oscars celebration is, of course, the Governors Ball, and this year it will play host to 1,500 guests. Hungry ones. And just like the last 20-plus years, chef Wolfgang Puck is poised and ready to feed them.

Antonio Diaz

Among the highlights of the now-legendary party are a 2,600 pound sculpted ice raw bar, 7,500 shrimp, 200 pounds of Brussels sprouts, 20 gallons of house-made gelato, and 1,000 individual plated desserts—and that's just the beginning. Scroll through for a full breakdown of the menu.

300 lbs Miyazaki wagyu beef

6,500 pieces wood-fired Oscar-shaped flat bread

350 lbs Atlantic bigeye tuna

20 lbs wild-caught yellowtail

15 kg caviar

7,500 shrimp

250 Maine lobster

800 stone crab claws

30 gal house-made cocktail sauce

50 whole yellowtail snapper

100 lbs scallops

450 lbs house-smoked salmon

500 whole black bass

300 lbs eggplant

400 homemade pizzas

1,000 hibiscus flowers

100 lbs Snake River Farms beef

125 lbs aged Vermont cheddar cheese

100 lbs five-year aged white cheddar

1,500 Yukon gold potatoes

35 lbs winter black truffles from Burgundy

1,000 lbs Pasturebird chicken

3,500 pieces house-made seeded lavash flatbread

2,375 house-made pretzel bites

3,500 Fleur de Sel breadsticks

6,000 mini brioche buns

4,500 hand-made agnolotti ravioli

200 lbs Brussels sprouts

200 lbs cavatappi pasta

15,000 hand-made vegan campanelle

200 lbs asparagus

200 lbs white asparagus

350 florets cauliflower

3,000 multi-color baby beets

800 pieces passion fruit marshmallow rocher

1000 house-made chocolate bonbons

30 kg Callebaut Ruby chocolate

15 large sheets housemade chocolate bark

20 gal housemade gelato

12 gal seasonal sorbets

1,050 handmade waffle cones

5 gal homemade hot fudge

2,550 cocktail-flavored macarons

2,000 assorted cookies

1 ton of 70 percent Fleur de Cao Cacao Barry

30 lbs edible gold dust

100,000 pieces dark chocolate couverture pistoles

7,170 chocolate Oscars

10 gal housemade kombucha

2,400 bottles Francis Ford Coppola wine

1,500 bottles Piper-Heidsieck champagne

Bon appetit, indeed.