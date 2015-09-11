5 On-the-Go Snacks to Stash in Your Bag for #NYFW

One of the most challenging aspects of a jam-packed work schedule is finding time to squeeze in a proper meal. Having snacks at the ready is essential for keeping your hunger in check while traveling from appointment to appointment. So in honor of Fashion Week, we rounded up healthy, easily portable options that'll satiate you for hours—and keep your stomach from growling during the show. Get ready to chow down below.
1. Mamma Chia Coconut Almond & Dark Chocolate Bar
These compact bars pack a healthy dose of protein (4 grams, to be exact), 1000 mg Omega-3s, and are organic and gluten-free. The best part? Our favorite one (pictured above) has dark chocolate and still clocks in at under 200 calories.
($2; luckyvitamin.com)
2. Nothin' But Cherry Cranberry Almond Granola Cookies
Consider these gratifyingly chewy cookies the granola bar's sweeter, tastier cousin. They're both extremely fulfilling (each bag contains between 11 and 12), and can be consumed at any time of day.
($17/set of 3; nothinbutfoods.com)
3. Stretch Island All-Natural Summer Strawberry Fruit Strips
Like an adult version of a Fruit Roll-Up—but exceedingly healthier—these pocket-size all-natural fruit strips get their sweet, tangy taste entirely from fruit, with no added sugar.
($5; thrivemarket.com)
4. Bare Snacks Simply Baked Banana Chips
These highly addictive baked banana bits are not only fat-free and gluten-free—they supply a good source of fiber. Plus, the whole bag has the caloric equivalent of one large banana, so you're getting slightly more bang for your buck.
($3; baresnacks.com)
5. Justin's Maple Almond Butter + Gluten-Free Pretzels
We're big fans of Justin's nut butters, and this new addition to his lineup adds pretzels to the mix for that no-fail, always satisfying combo of salty and sweet. Plus, they have only 200 calories per pack.
($2; target.com)