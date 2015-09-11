FOOD & ENTERTAINING

5 On-the-Go Snacks to Stash in Your Bag for #NYFW

5 On-the-Go Snacks to Stash in Your Bag for #NYFW
Courtesy
September 11, 2015 @ 1:30 PM
BY: Claire Stern

One of the most challenging aspects of a jam-packed work schedule is finding time to squeeze in a proper meal. Having snacks at the ready is essential for keeping your hunger in check while traveling from appointment to appointment. So in honor of Fashion Week, we rounded up healthy, easily portable options that'll satiate you for hours—and keep your stomach from growling during the show. Get ready to chow down below.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top