This Is Olivia Wilde's Favorite Summertime Soup

Olivia Wilde is one of the coolest celebrity moms ever. Not only is the gorgeous 32-year-old a successful actress, activist, and producer, she's also a director, most recently of music videos for Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and Red Hot Chili Peppers. And she’s engaged to famous funny guy Jason Sudeikis, which only increases her general aura of cool. So when it comes to things like fashion and food, Wilde is one of our go-to ladies for inspiration. She recently dined at Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based eatery Marlow & Sons, and uploaded an Instagram of a seriously delicious-looking chilled English pea soup. “Perfect summer supper at my old trusty favorite, @marlowandsons,” reads the caption.

Thankfully, we were able to get our hands on the recipe, which was created by chef Ken Wiss. “The key is using bright, fresh herbs and being generous with them,” he says. The summery soup would be perfect for a backyard dinner party, or as a light weeknight dinner. Read on below for the recipe.

Chilled English Pea Soup

Ingredients

2 qts blanched English peas

1/2 cup tarragon

1/2 cup parsley

1/2 cup mint

1/2 cup fennel frond

1/4 cup olive oil

3-4 qts vegetable stock

For the Vegetable Stock

4 qts water

Up to 2 qts pea shells

2 pieces green garlic

4 pieces spring onion

Handful of herbs (same as above)

Directions

1. To make the stock: Place a large pot over medium-low heat until hot. Pour in a small amount of oil, and then add chopped garlic and onion. Add a pinch of salt, and stir for 5 minutes, until the vegetables are translucent. Add water and pea shells, and season with salt and pepper. Let simmer for at least 30 minutes, no more than an hour.

2. Working in batches, add 1 pt peas and a little of each herb along with 1 qt stock to blender. Puree for at least one minute or until perfectly smooth.

3. Reduce the blender speed to medium-low and slowly drizzle in the olive oil. The oil helps emulsify the soup and give it texture.

4. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, and finish the bowl with a squeeze of lemon. Serve chilled.